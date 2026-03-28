Viktor Orban Remains the Most Popular, Toroczkai and Dobrev Also Above the Parliamentary Threshold

The competition between parties in parliamentary elections is influenced not only by the level of support for a given political party, but also by the popularity of their leaders. This can be particularly decisive for smaller parties hovering around the five percent threshold for entering parliament, as the popularity of the party’s lead candidate may be the very factor that ultimately helps that party gain a seat in the National Assembly. The poll conducted by the Nezopont Institute measured the popularity of the leaders of Fidesz, the Tisza Party, the Democratic Coalition, and Our Homeland Movement, who also head their respective party lists in the campaign for the 2026 parliamentary elections.

Nezopont Institute public opinion poll conducted on March 23-24, 2026, using telephone interviews with a sample size of 1000. Data shown in percentages.

With 42 percent support, Viktor Orban continues to hold the leading position among the four politicians,

according to the survey. In comparison, the leader of the Tisza Party lags behind by nearly the same margin as his party does relative to the governing party, as his popularity is 5 percentage points lower than the prime minister's, with 37 percent of the total adult population liking him more.

However, the leaders of the two smaller parties are significantly more popular than their parties themselves. Laszlo Toroczkai exceeds the support of Our Homeland Movement by 8 percentage points, while Klara Dobrev exceeds that of the Democratic Coalition by 5 percentage points. Their relative popularity strengthens their parties chances of entering parliament, as their personal appeal may attract additional votes from opposition-minded voters, especially those who oppose the government but are reluctant to vote for the Tisza Party due to their dislike of Peter Magyar.

The Nezopont Institute survey was conducted in cooperation with MTVA between March 23 and 24, 2026, using telephone interviews with 1,000 respondents. The sample is representative of the population aged 18 and over by gender, age, region, settlement type, and level of education. With a sample size of 1,000 and a 95 percent confidence level, the margin of error is +/- 3.16 percent. Responses were collected on a five-point scale, with ratings of 4 and 5 presented in the results.