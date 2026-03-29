Hungary FM: Another Tisza Stunt Has Collapsed Nicely Today

There is nothing new under the sun, as it ultimately turned out that this, too, was just another Ukrainian interference attempt, the minister of foreign affairs and trade stressed, reacting on his social medias page to the case of the Tisza Party's IT specialist who exposed himself.

It is clear that Ukrainians are behind the operation, according to Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)

“The time for dodging, lying, and fabricating heroes is over. The coordinated action of the Tisza Party and the left-wing media misfired today. This is not the first stunt during the campaign. The truth has come out, and it turns out once again that this is exactly the same thing: Ukrainian intelligence interference in the process of Hungary’s parliamentary elections,” the foreign minister stated in the video.

The Tisza Party’s IT specialist admitted himself during his hearing that he had been recruited by Ukrainians, trained, assigned a handler, and even prepared to carry out offensive operations. This is what the Constitution Protection Office acted against, Peter Szijjarto said.

The Ukrainians are capable of anything in order to help the Tisza Party to come to power. They are capable of anything. If needed, they conduct wiretapping. If needed, they issue death threats. If needed, they shut down the Druzhba pipeline and place Hungary under an oil blockade,

he stressed.