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Hungary FM: Another Tisza Stunt Has Collapsed Nicely Today

In a video posted on his social media page, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto reacted to the case of the Tisza-linked IT specialist who exposed himself. "Yet another attempt has failed, another one organized by Ukrainian intelligence services and aimed at interfering in Hungary’s elections, he emphasized in his video.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 29. 11:29
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

There is nothing new under the sun, as it ultimately turned out that this, too, was just another Ukrainian interference attempt, the minister of foreign affairs and trade stressed, reacting on his social medias page  to the case of the Tisza Party's IT specialist who exposed himself.

Szijjártó Péter szerint egyértelmű, hogy az ukránok állnak az akció mögött
It is clear that Ukrainians are behind the operation, according to Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)

“The time for dodging, lying, and fabricating heroes is over. The coordinated action of the Tisza Party and the left-wing media misfired today. This is not the first stunt during the campaign. The truth has come out, and it turns out once again that this is exactly the same thing: Ukrainian intelligence interference in the process of Hungary’s parliamentary elections,” the foreign minister stated in the video.

The Tisza Party’s IT specialist admitted himself during his hearing that he had been recruited by Ukrainians, trained, assigned a handler, and even prepared to carry out offensive operations. This is what the Constitution Protection Office acted against, Peter Szijjarto said.

The Ukrainians are capable of anything in order to help the Tisza Party to come to power. They are capable of anything. If needed, they conduct wiretapping. If needed, they issue death threats. If needed, they shut down the Druzhba pipeline and place Hungary under an oil blockade,

he stressed.

Peter Szijjarto also underlined that this cannot be allowed, because it is an attack against Hungary’s sovereignty. “That poor police officer thought he would become a hero, but in reality, he simply had no knowledge of a completely appropriate and fully justified counterintelligence operation,” he said.

The Constitutional Protection Office did its job, as its duty is to protect Hungary’s sovereignty. The Ukrainians trained a spy, and the Hungarian authorities acted against it. And Hungary must protect its sovereignty, because Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainians are doing everything they can to ensure that the Tisza Party wins the election, so that Zelensky could effectively form a government in Hungary. A government that would drag Hungary into the war, send Hungarians’ money to Ukraine, and allow Ukraine to enter the European Union together with its war—but we will not allow this,

the foreign minister stated.

We will win the election. We will not allow Zelensky to turn Hungary into an operation zone for intelligence services, no matter what kind of communication stunts the Tisza Party comes up with. This was a nice attempt, but it failed, and that’s the situation,

the minister concluded in his video.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP) 

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Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu