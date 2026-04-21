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Fidesz MEP: European Commission No Longer Denies That Withholding Funds Was Political Pressure

The Fidesz MEP highlighted an important connection. Even the European Commission no longer denies that the withholding of funds amounted to political pressure, Csaba Domotor emphasized.

Munkatársunktól
2026. 04. 21. 15:07
Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor (Photo: Zsolt Szigetvary / MTI)
Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor (Photo: Zsolt Szigetvary / MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“Meanwhile, the European Commission president gave an interview to Sueddeutsche Zeitung, in which she made clear the connection between the freezing of EU funds and the elections,” Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor pointed out on social media.

Dömötör Csaba szerint immár az Európai Bizottság is elismeri, hogy politikai nyomásgyakorlás volt a pénzek visszatartása
According to Csaba Domotor, the European Commission now acknowledges that the withholding of funds was political pressure (Photo: dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP)

Ursula von der Leyen “said that a sum of 17 billion euros was frozen, which was greatly missed and was reflected in Hungary’s declining competitiveness, ultimately influencing how Hungarian voters cast their ballots,” the representative recalled.

I did not write this because it is surprising. After all, members of Parliament spoke about this at that well-known European Parliament committee hearing. But now at least the European Commission no longer denies that the withholding of funds had little to do with the state of Hungarian democracy and much more to do with political pressure,

– he pointed out.

“It will be a matter for the coming weeks what the new government does with the list of demands tied to the disbursement of funds. From now on, they will decide on issues that deeply affect Hungary’s sovereignty,” the MEP emphasized.

The European Commission’s list of demands is old, but the responsibility is new,

– Mr. Domotor concluded his post.

Cover photo: Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor (Photo: Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI)

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