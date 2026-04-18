Laszlo Kover: Tisza to Reshape Hungary "Into the Form of Our Wildest Nightmares"

“There are no constitutional obstacles standing in the way of the Tisza Party,” Laszlo Kover, the Speaker of Parliament, told HirTV, emphasizing that the political community of Fidesz must remain united even in opposition and resist any attempts to break it apart.

Laszlo Kover stated:

There are no constitutional barriers preventing the Tisza Party from reshaping Hungary into the form of our wildest nightmares and we must stand firm against this. Therefore, not only our parliamentary faction — which will not be able to block any legislation — but our entire political community must hold itself together.

He also said that the election results were disastrous for Fidesz, and that the Tisza Party’s rise to power poses dangers for Hungary.

Cover photo: Laszlo Kover, Speaker of Parliament (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)