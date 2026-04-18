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Laszlo Kover: Tisza to Reshape Hungary "Into the Form of Our Wildest Nightmares"

The political community of Fidesz must remain united even in opposition and resist any attempts to break it apart, the Speaker of Parliament emphasized.

Munkatársunktól
2026. 04. 18. 10:40
Laszlo Kover, Speaker of Parliament (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)
Laszlo Kover, Speaker of Parliament (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“There are no constitutional obstacles standing in the way of the Tisza Party,” Laszlo Kover, the Speaker of Parliament, told HirTV, emphasizing that the political community of Fidesz must remain united even in opposition and resist any attempts to break it apart.

 

Laszlo Kover stated:

There are no constitutional barriers preventing the Tisza Party from reshaping Hungary into the form of our wildest nightmares and we must stand firm against this. Therefore, not only our parliamentary faction — which will not be able to block any legislation — but our entire political community must hold itself together.

He also said that the election results were disastrous for Fidesz, and that the Tisza Party’s rise to power poses dangers for Hungary.

Cover photo: Laszlo Kover, Speaker of Parliament (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

 

 

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A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

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A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

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Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu