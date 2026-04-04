Key National Radicals: Where the Race Is Close, National Side Must Act Like an Army – In Individual Districts, Vote for Fidesz Candidate

Gyorgy Budahazy, a key figure of the national radical movement, and his sister, Edda Budahazy, were guests on the program on the Patriota YouTube channel. During the broadcast, both called on right-wing, nationally committed citizens to vote for Fidesz candidates in individual constituencies.

Gyorgy Budahazy stated that

in places where the race is close, national radicals must carefully consider the need to prevent a left-wing victory in individual constituencies.

He took the view that the national camp can only remain strong if it acts like an army, and he encouraged voters to support Fidesz candidates in individual districts.

One must be wise and indeed vote for the candidate who has the better chance,

he said.

He noted that even Our Homeland (Mi Hazank) would not suffer significant losses from such an approach, at most losing some fragment votes in a few battleground constituencies,

while the stakes for the country are enormous in ensuring that the Tisza Party does not come to power,

he added.

According to Gyorgy Budahazy, there is no deep ideological divide between Fidesz and Our Homeland, only differences in emphasis. Edda Budahazy added that within the national radical community, many appreciate the government’s achievements over the past decade and a half. As examples, she cited the family support system, the strengthening of national sovereignty, and a political direction that prioritizes Hungarian interests over the uncritical adoption of Western models.

Gyorgy Budahazy acknowledged the performance of Viktor Orban, stating that the prime minister has accomplished things that no one else has achieved since the regime change. He highlighted elements of the government’s family support policies, the 13th-month pension, and the repurchase of strategic companies. He added that every voter must carefully consider what is at stake and what could be lost.

Regarding the Tisza Party, Gyorgy Budahazy argued that the party’s communication is primarily driven by sentiments, while failing to provide clear answers on how it would govern or what economic, energy, or social policies it would pursue. It was also stated during the discussion that:

A potential Tisza government could not only deepen domestic political tensions but could also bring a dangerous shift in foreign policy, especially at a time when Europe’s energy supply, security, and political future have become increasingly uncertain.

Cover photo: Gyorgy Budahazy (Photo: Patriota/screenshot)