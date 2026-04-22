MEP Domotor: Druzhba Pipeline Fixed with Striking Suddenness

“The Druzhba oil pipeline has been repaired with striking suddenness,” Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz, wrote on social media.

The government may be new, but the dilemma is the same, Csaba Domotor warned (Photo: AFP)

It was not Ukrainian technicians, nor a European Commission delegation that fixed it, but the result of the election,

he pointed out.

“We have stated our position on the election many times and in many places. But beyond that, one thing should be put on record:

with the oil blockade, Kyiv has elevated energy blackmail to the level of state tactic. All of this against an EU member state,

the MEP emphasized.

In the end, Kyiv got what it wanted: the desired election result and the 90 billion euro loan, which could receive the green light within days,

he added.

Looking ahead, the blackmail that was directed at the Orban government will now be aimed at a Tisza government. It will be their decision how they respond, he stressed.

“The government may be new, but the dilemma is the same: how to ensure that Hungarians’ money stays in Hungary and that energy prices remain affordable,” Csaba Domotor concluded.

Cover photo: Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Czegledi)