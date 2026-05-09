Viktor Orban: We Pulled Hungary Out of Crisis — We Will Not Throw Away the Past 16 Years + Video

He emphasized that governing is difficult and requires courage, adding that while anyone willing to govern deserves recognition for taking on the task, only time will tell whether the new government’s performance merits praise as well.

“The first quarter proves that the outgoing government successfully led the country out of crisis,”

Viktor Orban said.

The former prime minister acknowledged that his government achieved successes during the past sixteen years but also made mistakes. Every government makes mistakes, he argued, and this often made it difficult for intellectuals to fully support the ruling coalition. In his view, however, that situation has now changed and conservative thinkers have been “set free” so to say.

Orban recalled that his government imposed levies on banks and multinational corporations amounting to 15 billion forints, which he said financed family support programs and the restoration of the 13th-month pension payment.

There are enormous forces working against us to take that money back,

Orban pointed out.

“The multinationals are coming,” the outgoing prime minister warned in reference to members of the incoming government whom he described as tied to foreign investment funds. He argued that Hungarians do not want to be exploited and insisted that a national resistance still exists.

According to Orban, the first major battle will concern whether state assets — including shares in MOL and Richter, gas storage facilities, and Budapest Airport — remain under national control. He noted that over the past sixteen years, the government had doubled state assets and tripled Hungary’s gold reserves. These achievements, he argued, must be protected, and the incoming government should not be allowed to raise taxes. A government cannot go against the will of the people, so their is opportunity for the right to put up resistance.

Following a post-election analysis, Orban said Fidesz–KDNP won among voters over 40 by margins of 44–47 percent, but lost heavily among younger voters, with support among those under 40 falling to 19 percent against 75 percent for the opposition.