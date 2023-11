Titokban csúcstechnológiát szállított Washington Ukrajnának

Yesterday, I posted images showing that Russia eliminated half of Ukraine’s entire fleet of Leopard 2R’s, 2 Leopard 2A6’s, 2 M2 Bradley’s, 1 MaxxPro & 1 ARV Büffel.



NAFO then claimed the images were faked…so here’s a video. Happy Russia Day! 🇺🇸🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/KmAAwEf6bN