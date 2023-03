Lionel Messi apja kifakadt: „Meddig hazudoznak még a fiamról?”

Jorge Messi denies three stories:



▫️ Leo leaving Tuesday session due to problems with Galtier;

▫️ PSG not open to accept Messi’s conditions to sign new deal;

▫️ Messi asking for €600m salary to Al Hilal.



“Fake news — don’t trust them, we will not accept lies anymore”. pic.twitter.com/RVMNZ3yW65