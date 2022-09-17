Fathers and axes

Fortunately, in Serbia and Hungary, we mainly see axes, fathers and their “sons” – or in other words, their sympathizers. This is all quite the blow to the selfish, embittered globalists – but great news for patriots. And in fact, Serbia and Hungary may hopefully continue on their own, mutual road because their citizens view Europe, the nation, faith, tradition and family similarly.

I will admit, during the time of the South Slavic war, I did not think that Hungary and Serbia’s friendship could sprout like this. However, since I regularly visit and have visited the Bačka and Banat regions, as well as even south of Belgrade, I know very well that Viktor Orbán has been one of the most precious politicians among not only Hungarians, but also Serbs for the past 15 years (I would gladly write that our Serbian friends love László Lengyel’s predictions, but I do not like to lie). About three-fourths of the Serbians I know are hardcore patriots and they all, without exception, respect Viktor Orbán as they do President Vučić. This is no coincidence. In both countries, the foundations of the Serbian-Hungarian friendship are the same: long-term governing for over a decade, consistent and significant public support, a reliable future, and not in the least, an incredibly stubborn and dim-witted opposition. Yes, in Serbia as well… The truth is, Vučić and Orbán agreed on almost all issues and grabbed their axes, rallied their sons, appeared in the doorway, and even encouraged the Hungarian community of Serbia in Vojvodina. Globalists disguised as Hungarians tried to destroy and overthrow the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians, but just as in Belgrade and Budapest, the power there is in the hands of one politician. He is István Pásztor, who is a strong, reliable partner of the leaders of both countries. And finally – it feels incredible just to say this – the three parties are in complete understanding. Our mutual affairs are working peacefully and effectively.