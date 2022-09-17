Fathers and axes

Not all liberals will nod approvingly at the forthcoming explanation, but no worries, we will survive that. Ernst Jünger’s parable came to mind in connection with the honors bestowed upon Viktor Orbán by the Serbian State. Mr. Jünger believed that our home is not run so much by the constitution, but rather by a father, who appears in the doorway with his sons. The shocking image however, is entirely valid, you could even say right on the money. Indeed, it is much better for the state if it is led by fathers rather than shouting, side-lined nobodies. It is also best if one has an axe in hand (do not worry, it is just a sign of authority) rather than a constitution, because governing requires reason and heart, not just paragraphs. Furthermore, a politician should not be pouting in a room alone with the curtains drawn, but out and about with his circle. After all, more eyes see more.
