Valuable territories lost to Russia – Ukrainian heavy industry could cease to exist

The more information that becomes available concerning the Ukrainian economy, the more evident it becomes that without consistent foreign aid, Ukraine would be incapable of sustaining itself.

In the spring, the government’s own revenues covered only 40 percent of expenses. Between 5 to 9 billion dollars per month would be needed to balance the budget while the deficit is skyrocketing and the Ukrainian GDP

could fall by up to 45 percent this year. While the national debt is rising sharply – and may even double – Ukraine essentially declared bankruptcy as it was forced to reschedule loan payments.

Airplanes and computers

Economic decline during wartime is not shocking, just as bankruptcy is not either. The big question however is whether economic conditions can be normalized once the fighting ends. Based on various summaries, Ukraine’s prospects are not great in this regard as the Russian invasion occupied some extremely valuable territories.

According to American estimates, the value of the mineral wealth that is located in the Russian occupied Ukrainian territories reaches billions of dollars.

Among these are 117 metal and mineral deposits which are essential to manufacturing aircrafts, computers, and electronic equipment.