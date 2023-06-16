Center for Fundamental Rights: An illegal migrant in the EU is worth over a hundred times more than a refugee from Ukraine

Brussels has affixed a price tag to migration: in the ruthless people market of European bureaucrats, a migrant unlawfully crossing Europe's external borders is worth a hundred and ten times more than those fleeing the war they themselves foment, the Center for Fundamental Rights wrote on social media, noting that

while the whole of Europe is suffering from the war and from the consequences of the misguided sanctions policy, Brussels has once again put on the agenda its mandatory migrant quota scheme, originating from George Soros, and threatens member states that resist forced resettlement with a fine of 22 thousand euros per non-admitted illegal migrant under the proposal adopted last week.

At the same time, Hungary and Poland are receiving mere two hundred euros in aid for hosting one Ukrainian refugee, the center added.

Pro-migration Brussels has once again shown no proof of being interested in the fate of either those fleeing the war or of European citizens but given evidence of being driven by inhumane left-wing political goals,

the Center for Fundamental Rights pointed out, adding that with this decision, the European Union is legalising the presence of immigrants who have arrived in Europe in violation of the laws.