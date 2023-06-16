időjárás 25°C Jusztin 2023. június 16.
Jusztin
2023. június 16.
magyar

Center for Fundamental Rights: An illegal migrant in the EU is worth over a hundred times more than a refugee from Ukraine

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Center for Fundamental Rights: An illegal migrant in the EU is worth over a hundred times more than a refugee from Ukraine

The disproportionality is highlighted in a new post on social media.

Brussels has affixed a price tag to migration: in the ruthless people market of European bureaucrats, a migrant unlawfully crossing Europe's external borders is worth a hundred and ten times more than those fleeing the war they themselves foment, the Center for Fundamental Rights wrote on social media, noting that

while the whole of Europe is suffering from the war and from the consequences of the misguided sanctions policy, Brussels has once again put on the agenda its mandatory migrant quota scheme, originating from George Soros, and threatens member states that resist forced resettlement with a fine of  22 thousand euros per non-admitted illegal migrant under the proposal adopted last week.

At the same time, Hungary and Poland are receiving mere two hundred euros in aid for hosting one Ukrainian refugee, the center added.

Pro-migration Brussels has once again shown no proof of being interested in the fate of either those fleeing the war or of European citizens but given evidence of being driven by inhumane left-wing political goals,

the Center for Fundamental Rights pointed out, adding that with this decision, the European Union is legalising the presence of immigrants who have arrived in Europe in violation of the laws.

Source of cover photo: Center for Fundamental Rights

Ajánló

Poland's ruling party to put migrant quota to referendum

Poland's ruling party to put migrant quota to referendum

Poland has already admitted millions of refugees, with many of them remaining in the country for good.
PM Orban: The war situation is more severe than ever

PM Orban: The war situation is more severe than ever

In a bid to counteract the bad decisions in Brussels, the government has prepared an action plan for economic protection, which will be presented next week.
Ukraine's fighting Russia with a weapon arsenal from thirty countries

Ukraine's fighting Russia with a weapon arsenal from thirty countries

Kiev receives immense Western support in the war, with Washington providing by far the most.
Migrant relocation quota sparks fierce debate in European Parliament

Migrant relocation quota sparks fierce debate in European Parliament

Brussels has not learnt anything again from the mistakes made in the past, Kinga Gal, an MEP of Fidesz, wrote in her press release.
The EU mainstream's no-holds-barred approach

The EU mainstream's no-holds-barred approach

This approach is slowly but surely undermining the credibility of the European institutions.
Czech citizens want no illegal immigrants

Czech citizens want no illegal immigrants

The Czech government came under heavy criticism again over the EU migration pact during parliament's extraordinary session.
Botos Katalin

Kettős mércével mérnek a nagy hatalmú Jupiterek

Ez olyan mindenható államot tételez fel, amelynek mindent szabad. Legálisan cselekszik: megváltoztatva a szabályokat.

