Gunshots, taxi drivers carrying migrants – situation report from the Serbia-Hungary border + videos

Two opposing migrant groups of clashed in the forest near Subotica early last July. The Afghan and Pakistani gangs fired shots at each other during the conflict. The sound of gunfire was heard by nearby residents, who alerted the authorities. Special units of the police and gendarmerie cordoned off the forest for hours, while ambulances transported those injured to the local hospital. One person died and six others were injured, all of them from gunshots, the authorities reported. Doctors were fighting for the life of a 17-year-old girl for hours; her condition was finally stabilized. According to local reports, the shootout claimed a lot more victims, but this has not been confirmed by the authorities.

Constant gunfire

There have been frequent incidents involving guns ever since. Locals can often hear the rattling of machine guns in the evening and early morning.

The noise from the forest can sometimes be heard not just for a few minutes, but for up to half an hour.

After a serious incident, large numbers of police officers and gendarmes are deployed to the forest to remove migrants in prisoner transport vans. Those who are not detained are taken to reception centers that they are allowed to leave freely. It comes as little surprise that they are back in the forest in less than an hour, meaning that the authorities can only temporarily restore order.

Last July, the police officers on the scene said that they had secured the area, so the lives of the locals were not in danger. But the people of Makkhetes part of the town were not reassured by this statement.

The shooting went on for more than an hour. I thought they were practicing at the shooting range. How can we be free here when we have to drop off and pick up children from school? We're scared, and they say the residents are safe. We are not safe at all.

a distraught woman complained to the local press.

According to a statement issued by the Serbian Interior Ministry at the time, several illegal immigrants had been detained. One of them turned out to be an internationally wanted terrorist. Although the authorities removed the migrants from the forest after the shooting and transported them to reception centers, a similar incident took place shortly afterwards. Hostile gangs also fired rounds at each other in the Makkhetes forest, in the immediate vicinity of residential buildings and the Hungarian border. One of the injured people was pulled out by his companions into the residential area, where the locals called the ambulance. The man was taken to hospital.