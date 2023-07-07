Hungarian FM: Migration pressure increasing and quotas are back on Brussels agenda

Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto is in Vienna for talks at the Hungarian-Serbian-Austrian summit. The minister posted the following on his Facebook page:

Austrian, Serbian and Hungarian foreign and interior ministers are together. The situation is serious: migration pressure is increasing and the quota is back on the Brussels agenda. Our position is clear: only those we decide to admit of our own accord can enter Hungary. There will be no migrant ghettos in Hungary.

We agree on more issues than we disagree on, but the most important thing is that we both support the integration of the Western Balkans and reject illegal immigration. Today we will also discuss the issue of closed or limited border crossings, which is cause many problems for Hungarian commuters,

Peter Szijjarto posted regarding Austria-Hungary relations.

As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, Hungary, Serbia and Austria are taking joint action against illegal immigration. The Serbian president, the Hungarian prime minister and the Austrian chancellor are meeting for the third time in a trilateral effort to jointly reduce migration pressure on the Balkan route. In addition to Viktor Orban, the talks at the Vienna Chancellery will be attended by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, the foreign ministers and home affairs and police leaders.