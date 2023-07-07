időjárás 26°C Apollónia 2023. július 7.
2023. július 7.
Hungarian FM: Migration pressure increasing and quotas are back on Brussels agenda

Magyar Nemzet
53 perce
Hungarian FM: Migration pressure increasing and quotas are back on Brussels agenda

Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto is in Vienna for talks at the Hungarian-Serbian-Austrian summit. The minister posted the following on his Facebook page:

 Austrian, Serbian and Hungarian foreign and interior ministers are together. The situation is serious: migration pressure is increasing and the quota is back on the Brussels agenda. Our position is clear: only those we decide to admit of our own accord can enter Hungary. There will be no migrant ghettos in Hungary.

We agree on more issues than we disagree on, but the most important thing is that we both support the integration of the Western Balkans and reject illegal immigration. Today we will also discuss the issue of closed or limited border crossings, which is cause many problems for Hungarian commuters,

Peter Szijjarto posted regarding Austria-Hungary relations.

 

As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, Hungary, Serbia and Austria are taking joint action against illegal immigration. The Serbian president, the Hungarian prime minister and the Austrian chancellor are meeting for the third time in a trilateral effort to jointly reduce migration pressure on the Balkan route. In addition to Viktor Orban, the talks at the Vienna Chancellery will be attended by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, the foreign ministers and home affairs and police leaders.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto at the Hungarian-Serbian-Austrian summit in Vienna (Photo: Peter Szijjarto's Facebook page)

 

Ajánló

PM Orban: We are defending not only Hungary, but the whole of Europe

PM Orban: We are defending not only Hungary, but the whole of Europe

No one may enter the territory of the country until their asylum application has been examined, the Hungarian prime minister said.
PM Orban: We will stop illegal migration and protect our borders

PM Orban: We will stop illegal migration and protect our borders

Ahead of the Vienna summit, the Hungarian prime minister stressed that Brussels wants to build migrant ghettos in Hungary.
Bulgaria's president still against sending weapons to Ukraine

Bulgaria's president still against sending weapons to Ukraine

Was Ukrainian President Zelensky's trip to Sofia in vain?
PM Orban to discuss action against illegal migration in Vienna

PM Orban to discuss action against illegal migration in Vienna

The leaders of Hungary, Serbia and Austria are holding their third joint summit.
The overwhelming majority wouldn't give a penny for the war

The overwhelming majority wouldn't give a penny for the war

Hungarians don't think it's fair that Ukraine should receive monies owed to our country, according to a fresh survey by the Nezopont Institute.
Aggression and a lack of self-defense

Aggression and a lack of self-defense

In liberal France, the state's monopoly on exerting violence is lost, and the millions of foreign thugs, arsonists, and a mob of communists have become the main threat.
Vida Ákos

Stop a génmanipulált élelmiszereknek!

A pénzhatalmi világrend nagyurai felismerték, hogy aki az élelmiszer-termelést kézben tartja, az uralkodhat az emberek felett.

