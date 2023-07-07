időjárás 28°C Apollónia 2023. július 7.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 28°C
Apollónia
2023. július 7.
magyar

PM Orban: We will stop illegal migration and protect our borders

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
PM Orban: We will stop illegal migration and protect our borders

A Hungarian-Austrian-Serbian summit convened in Vienna. Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic are meeting for talks on stopping migration. The Hungarian prime minister posted a message on his Facebook page saying:

Brussels wants to build migrant ghettos in Hungary. We won't let this happen! We will stop illegal migration, and protect our borders!

As Magyar Nemzet has previously reported, Hungary, Serbia and Austria are taking joint action against illegal immigration. The Serbian president, the Hungarian prime minister and the Austrian chancellor are meeting for the third time in a trilateral effort to reduce migration pressure on the Balkan route. According to the programme published by the Austrian chancellor's office, the talks started at 10:30 on Friday, with the leaders of the three countries to present the results at a joint press conference at noon, which will be broadcast live on the office's website.

Cover photo: Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (right) receives Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Chancellery in Vienna ahead of the Hungarian-Serbian-Austrian migration summit on 7 July 2023. (Photo:MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher.)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Eddig mikroadományokról, most gazdag emberek adakozásáról hebeg-habog Karácsony Gergely

Eddig mikroadományokról, most gazdag emberek adakozásáról hebeg-habog Karácsony Gergely

origo.hu
Élő adásban mutatta meg a barátnőjét Shane Tusup - videó

Élő adásban mutatta meg a barátnőjét Shane Tusup - videó

origo.hu
"Sosem felejtünk, Norbi" - szörnyű: bukósisak nélkül rohant a halálba a kokadi motoros

"Sosem felejtünk, Norbi" - szörnyű: bukósisak nélkül rohant a halálba a kokadi motoros

borsonline.hu
Kitört a perui Ubinas vulkán, hamut szórva több településre

Kitört a perui Ubinas vulkán, hamut szórva több településre

hirtv.hu
Ez gyors volt, Szoboszlai miatt rögtön leléphet a csapatkapitány

Ez gyors volt, Szoboszlai miatt rögtön leléphet a csapatkapitány

ripost.hu
Medgyessy Péter szerint a Fidesz már most megnyerte a következő országgyűlési választást

Medgyessy Péter szerint a Fidesz már most megnyerte a következő országgyűlési választást

vg.hu
Nagy bajba keveredett az RTL Klub őrjöngve trágárkodó sztárja

Nagy bajba keveredett az RTL Klub őrjöngve trágárkodó sztárja

origo.hu
FTC: hivatalos ajánlatot tettek, visszatérhet az ecuadori játékos – sajtóhír

FTC: hivatalos ajánlatot tettek, visszatérhet az ecuadori játékos – sajtóhír

nemzetisport.hu
Ne hagyd, hogy a betegség tönkretegye a nyaralásodat (X)

Ne hagyd, hogy a betegség tönkretegye a nyaralásodat (X)

life.hu
Egy kerti medence megváltás a nyári forróságban (x)

Egy kerti medence megváltás a nyári forróságban (x)

boon.hu
Kékszalag: újabb állomás a technikai forradalomban(x)

Kékszalag: újabb állomás a technikai forradalomban(x)

origo.hu
Mercedes-Benz StarParts(x)

Mercedes-Benz StarParts(x)

automotor.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Bulgaria's president still against sending weapons to Ukraine

Bulgaria's president still against sending weapons to Ukraine

Was Ukrainian President Zelensky's trip to Sofia in vain?
PM Orban to discuss action against illegal migration in Vienna

PM Orban to discuss action against illegal migration in Vienna

The leaders of Hungary, Serbia and Austria are holding their third joint summit.
The overwhelming majority wouldn't give a penny for the war

The overwhelming majority wouldn't give a penny for the war

Hungarians don't think it's fair that Ukraine should receive monies owed to our country, according to a fresh survey by the Nezopont Institute.
Aggression and a lack of self-defense

Aggression and a lack of self-defense

In liberal France, the state's monopoly on exerting violence is lost, and the millions of foreign thugs, arsonists, and a mob of communists have become the main threat.
Giorgia Meloni: We should focus on stopping migration, not managing it

Giorgia Meloni: We should focus on stopping migration, not managing it

The crisis will not be resolved so long as member states keep forcing the immigrants on each other, Italy's prime minister says.
Italy is in increasing trouble due to migrants

Italy is in increasing trouble due to migrants

Brussels should focus on stopping migration, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.
idézőjelVélemény
Vida Ákos

Stop a génmanipulált élelmiszereknek!

A pénzhatalmi világrend nagyurai felismerték, hogy aki az élelmiszer-termelést kézben tartja, az uralkodhat az emberek felett.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu