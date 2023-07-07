PM Orban: We will stop illegal migration and protect our borders

A Hungarian-Austrian-Serbian summit convened in Vienna. Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic are meeting for talks on stopping migration. The Hungarian prime minister posted a message on his Facebook page saying:

Brussels wants to build migrant ghettos in Hungary. We won't let this happen! We will stop illegal migration, and protect our borders!

As Magyar Nemzet has previously reported, Hungary, Serbia and Austria are taking joint action against illegal immigration. The Serbian president, the Hungarian prime minister and the Austrian chancellor are meeting for the third time in a trilateral effort to reduce migration pressure on the Balkan route. According to the programme published by the Austrian chancellor's office, the talks started at 10:30 on Friday, with the leaders of the three countries to present the results at a joint press conference at noon, which will be broadcast live on the office's website.

Cover photo: Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (right) receives Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Chancellery in Vienna ahead of the Hungarian-Serbian-Austrian migration summit on 7 July 2023. (Photo:MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher.)