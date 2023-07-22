He will have to bring together EU issues across different branches of government. His most important task will be to ensure that the upcoming Hungarian presidency is ready for the job. Hungary will lead a large part of EU decision-making. We can have a very significant impact on the functioning of the European Union, both in the short term and in the long term.

Is it possible that the fight on this battleground will intensify as the European Parliament elections approach?

It is possible, because there is also an ideological battle started within the European Union by the European liberal mainstream. They are afraid of not winning the EU elections and are now trying to force everything down the throats of the nation states. The reports on the rule of law, the EU decisions, the infiltration of various ideological ideas into EU legislation, the signing of the Istanbul Convention, all indicate that this battle will intensify in the run-up to the elections. These will be the main issues in the EU elections.

What tools will the Ministry of Justice have to counter these?

We have to pay close attention to what decisions the EU makes. We have to watch how the bureaucrats in Brussels try to interfere in national law through stealth legislation, and we have to constantly defend ourselves with the tools of national law. Legislation must be enacted to block these attempts. The Constitutional Court also has a role to play here, independently of course. It is important to note that the Constitutional Court does this well. We have seen how it has repeatedly ordered a halt to EU legislation. The Constitutional Court defines the limits beyond which EU law cannot go. These aspirations are always reflected in legislation, but in reality they are aspirations of power and ideology.

In addition to ideological issues, we can also mention migration, because a few weeks ago the Council of Interior Ministers of the European Union voted in favor of the migration pact...

Politically, these issues are not the responsibility of the Ministry of Justice, but all legislative issues must paid attention to. Under no conditions do we back a move by the EU to reclassify an issue outside the normal legislative order, and to insert the issue of migration under the reclassified issue. This could not have been done before on the basis of the EU resolution. They are trying to impose certain measures on certain countries, but this cannot work in any way. We are totally against the imperial logic. The imperial logic alone would be a reason for national resistance. Brussels intention to dictate legislation will tear the European Union apart, because this process will lead to member states not complying with EU decisions.

Recently the judiciary had to be restructured because of EU conditions. Do you think this restructuring is appropriate?

This restructuring does not really affect the functioning of the judiciary, because people go to court, they seek justice there, and they get a kind of legal service at the end. The administration of justice and the administration of law are not necessarily the same thing, and we will work to correct that in the next period. We can take administrative applications, but the administration of justice has to be transformed. It is very important that the citizen seeking justice finds it in the courts. The will of the legislator must be reflected in the judgments of the courts. There is a reason why decrees and laws are made in parliament. There is always a reason. It is worth checking whether that intention is reflected in the judgments. The reform does not affect the independence of the judiciary, nor does it affect the need to respect the court's decision. But if practice is going in a direction that is contrary to the legislative intention, intervention by the legislator is necessary.

Cover photo: Bence Tuzson, Hungary's future Minister of Justice (Photo: Mate Bach)