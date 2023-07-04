"No tragedy is enough to bring Brussels to its senses"

The events in France show the failure of social integration efforts in Western Europe. It has become clear that illegal immigrants arriving en masse from other cultures are impossible to integrate, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said at a session of the country’s parliament on Tuesday. According his ministry' statement, Mr Szijjarto said:
There may be or may have been people in Europe who have lived under the illusion that social integration efforts in Western Europe could one day succeed. Well, if they have turned on the television in the last few days and watched the news from France, I think that vain hope has quickly turned to disillusionment.
Parallel societies have emerged in many countries, and the silent majority lives in fear in many of those, he pointed out. He added that "no tragedy seems to be enough to bring Brussels to its senses.” The tragedies in the Mediterranean, the accidents that have killed people, the riots in the French cities, the thousands of cars set on fire are still not enough, he said. People have a clear expectation of Brussels, asking the well-paid European bureaucrats to protect the continent's population and borders, stop migration and finally dismantle the business model of people smugglers. Regarding the rules of international law, he explained that if someone has to flee their home country, they can stay temporarily in the first safe country, not in the second, third or tenth.
So, by definition, people who break into Hungary through the southern border cannot be refugees, because there is no war in Serbia, no one's life is in danger there.
he said.