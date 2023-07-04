"No tragedy is enough to bring Brussels to its senses"

So the people crossing the Serbian-Hungarian border illegally, using force, are border violators. They violate Hungary’s sovereignty, our laws, and they have no business in Hungary, he stated. The FM pointed out that the European Union continues to refuse to pay the funds Hungary is entitled to for political reasons, which runs completely counter to the community’s values and rules. "They simply cannot accept that the Hungarian people have exercised their sovereign right and have made a decision regarding Hungary's future that is not in line with the expectations of the liberal mainstream in Brussels," he said. He underlined that only two and a half years of the current seven-year budget framework have passed, and Brussels has already squandered the money, so they are asking member states for additional contributions.

He also noted that the decision to spend "massive billions of euros" on military aid for Ukraine was "absolutely unreasonable", with arms deliveries only prolonging the war.

He said that sanctions are causing serious damage to the European economy, even though the European people bear no responsibility for the conflict, adding that the restrictions have failed to achieve their goal. He also said that Brussels is now asking Hungary to abolish its household utility cost cuts scheme and to increase the utility costs paid the Hungarian people, while European bureaucrats are asking for millions and billions of euros for their own salaries. "Brussels' well-paid bureaucrats (...) have failed to take a single step towards peace in the past year and a half. The European Union's competitiveness has dropped steeply and the money of European citizens is gone," Peter Szijjarto said.

This raises at least three serious questions. Firstly, what have seventy billion euros been spent on in Ukraine? Why wasn't this money enough? (...) Secondly, where is the money Hungary and Poland are entitled to? Is this money still available, or has it been spent for some, who knows what purposes? Thirdly, why do we need to provide additional money to cover the interest charges of the post-coronavirus recovery plan, even though Hungarians and the Poles have not received a single euro cent from this fund?

he asked.