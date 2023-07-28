World order without order: Hungary taking an increasingly important role

It didn't start now

"The emergence of a new world order, or at least a new economic world order - which is always followed by a political-social change - and a dramatic change already started during the 2008-2009 international financial and economic crisis, accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. And at the same time, blocs began to take shape."

And since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, this is a palpable new world order, a new world order without order.

the expert pointed out.

At the same time, he noted that the encounter between the United States, Europe and Western culture on the one hand and eastern and southern cultures, growing stronger, on the other has now become more difficult. We are increasingly moving towards forming blocs or coalitions, lining up behind world powers, he said. Meanwhile, it is also clear that former traditional US allies such as India, Saudi Arabia, the Gulf states and Indonesia, with the world's largest Muslim population of 300 million, are not backing Washington against Russia.

Diminishing influence

The United States has therefore lost influence, which is clearly its own fault.

We say that reputation comes on foot and goes on horseback. The reputation of many European powers have gradually been lost, especially in the eyes of developing countries, and so has that of the United States,

- the expert pointed out. He added that China had taken over the economic reins and was now more dominant in India than America. In addition, the geopolitical and diplomatic map of the world is changing.

Part of the reason is that developing countries are now economically strong enough not to be dependent on the West, Rajmund Kiss said. They have also become disillusioned with their old colonial ties to France, Britain and the European Union. They think it is different to deal with a Chinese or a Russian investor.

Africans say they prefer to do business or implement large projects with large Chinese companies or the state rather than with a Western company or country.

That is why Hungary's role as a mediator between East and West is important, because it can play a key role in the emerging new world order and benefit from its position in the long term," the expert concluded.