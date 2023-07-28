időjárás 30°C Szabolcs 2023. július 28.
Szabolcs
2023. július 28.
World order without order: Hungary taking an increasingly important role

Lipcsey-Bidló Katalin
1 órája
Mediating between the East and the West is Hungary's historical mission and role, among other things, Rajmund Kiss told Magyar Nemzet. The head of the Diplomacy Workshop at Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) spoke about the emergence of a new world order, arguing that it was not only economic changes, but also the disappointment of the Eastern states with their former Western allies that induced the process.

Mediating between the East and the West is Hungary's historical mission and role, among other things, Rajmund Kiss, head of the Diplomacy Workshop at Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), told Magyar Nemzet. As a European Union and NATO member state, we already have excellent relations, for instance, with China, Eurasia, Russia or the states in the Turkic Council, he said.  We can forge successful international cooperation and we can mediate.

 On the border between East and West, mediating by bringing the parties together and reconciling them would be our real role and mission to the benefit of Hungary,

he highlighted.

Hungary therefore has a role to play in a new world order, which is clearly evolving now, and this can only grow stronger in the future.

It didn't start now

"The emergence of a new world order, or at least a new economic world order - which is always followed by a political-social change - and a dramatic change already started during the 2008-2009 international financial and economic crisis, accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. And at the same time, blocs began to take shape."

And since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, this is a palpable new world order, a new world order without order.

the expert pointed out.

At the same time, he noted that the encounter between the United States, Europe and Western culture on the one hand and eastern and southern cultures, growing stronger, on the other has now become more difficult. We are increasingly moving towards forming blocs or coalitions, lining up behind world powers, he said. Meanwhile, it is also clear that former traditional US allies such as India, Saudi Arabia, the Gulf states and Indonesia, with the world's largest Muslim population of 300 million, are not backing Washington against Russia.

Diminishing influence

The United States has therefore lost influence, which is clearly its own fault.

We say that reputation comes on foot and goes on horseback. The reputation of many European powers have gradually been lost, especially in the eyes of developing countries, and so has that of the United States,

- the expert pointed out. He added that China had taken over the economic reins and was now more dominant in India than America. In addition, the geopolitical and diplomatic map of the world is changing.

Part of the reason is that developing countries are now economically strong enough not to be dependent on the West, Rajmund Kiss said. They have also become disillusioned with their old colonial ties to France, Britain and the European Union. They think it is different to deal with a Chinese or a Russian investor.

Africans say they prefer to do business or implement large projects with large Chinese companies or the state rather than with a Western company or country.

That is why Hungary's role as a mediator between East and West is important, because it can play a key role in the emerging new world order and benefit from its position in the long term," the expert concluded.

Cover photo: leaders of BRICS country (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) (Photo: AFP/Sergio Lima)

Brussels's playbook for blocking Hungary's EU presidency

Brussels's playbook for blocking Hungary's EU presidency

European Parliament exerts efforts to block member states from taking over the EU's rotating chair, with guidance from the Dutch Meijers Committee.
Shocking videos show increasingly brutal forced conscription in Ukraine

Shocking videos show increasingly brutal forced conscription in Ukraine

The practice is also unpopular with locals, who often come to the defense of those taken away.
PM Orban: We must clamp down on unjustified price hikes

PM Orban: We must clamp down on unjustified price hikes

In this inflationary environment, multinationals making unjustified price hikes is unacceptable, Hungary's prime minister said.
Gergely Gulyas: Don't ask us to celebrate Treaty of Trianon!

Gergely Gulyas: Don't ask us to celebrate Treaty of Trianon!

The minister heading the Prime Minister's Office answered questions by the press at today's government briefing.
Migrant business booming at Hungary-Serbia border + videos

Migrant business booming at Hungary-Serbia border + videos

Locals in Subotica are outraged and fed up with the constant presence of migrants and people smugglers. Violence along the border has spiraled out of control.
Long live the Hungarian-Romanian friendship!

Long live the Hungarian-Romanian friendship!

A leopard can't change its spots and Transylvania will never be a Romanian administrative unit
Kis Ferenc

A baloldali celebszínész nyomorúsága

Kétségtelen tény, hogy sokan pályáznak a Homo deus létformára, akik azonban gyakran a Homo sapiens elnevezésre sem méltók.

