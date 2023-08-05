időjárás 23°C Krisztina 2023. augusztus 5.
Hungary FM: Security situation in Sahel continues to deteriorate

Magyar Nemzet
59 perce
Hungary FM: Security situation in Sahel continues to deteriorate

 The security situation in the Sahel region continues to deteriorate, and President Mohamed Bazoum's return to office, as well as the restoration of constitutional order in Niger, seems increasingly distant, Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto wrote on his social media.

In his post, FM Szijjarto warned that the more time passes, the greater the risk of an external military intervention, which would have a tragic impact on the stability and security of the entire region.

This would also pose a serious threat to the security situation in Europe, as the Sahel region could easily become a source of mass migration flows again,

– the minister added in his Facebook post shared on Friday. 

Today, we had a phone conversation with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Vice-President of the European Commission. We agreed that it's critical for European security to avoid another military conflict, and we reaffirmed our positions that we both continue to consider President Bazoum as the legitimate leader of Niger,

– Hungary's foreign minister wrote. He added that Hungary stands by Niger's elected president and the peaceful resolution of the situation.

Cover photo: Supporters of coup leader Colonel Amadou Abdramane during a demonstration for the country's independence and against foreign intervention in Niger's capital, Niamey, on August 3, 2023 (Photo: MTI/AP/Sam Mednick)

 

