Last Saturday the world woke up to a great day: the 93rd birthday of George Soros, the leader without a nation. But even more significant was the 11th of June, when the global financier announced in the Wall Street Journal, the newspaper of global financiers, that he was handing over control of his "empire" to one of his sons. Alex, 37, had already been elected chairman of the board of trustees of the Open Society Foundations (OSF) in December. The generational change, which is also in connection with Soros's advanced age, is accompanied by major organizational changes that also affect Europe. There has been a regular panic in Hungarian liberal circles and the press following a recent newsletter, which some interpreted as the Soros family turning its back on Europe. In fact, it seems that there will be some casualties of the restructuring here and that some people will have to make do with fewer dollars, but the empire is far from withdrawing from Europe. Rather, as a global organization, it sees more challenges elsewhere. Alex Soros, for example, has made no secret of the fact that he is paying more attention to supporting liberal causes such as abortion rights in the US.
