On the other hand, it seemed overly curious that the US authorities also asked for the applicant's work address and telephone number, and wanted to know about previous places of residence where the person had been living for more than six months over a five-year period. The most curious question on the questionnaire was: "Have you ever ordered, instigated or otherwise participated in the persecution of persons on account of their religion, political or racial origin, under the direct or indirect control of the government of a country occupied by or allied to the German Nazi government, or in genocide?” This was curious because the questionnaire asked about participation in persecution on the grounds of religion, politics or race only in the context of the German Nazis, and did not inquire at all about such crimes if they were committed in the service of the Soviet-Bolshevik regime.

After getting through the screening, I had the opportunity to enter the famous skyscrapers and look down from the top of one of the Twin Towers, which was still standing at the time. I then went to the Statue of Liberty, walked along Wall Street, Central Park, drove around Manhattan, and the real treat, saw the musical Cats on Broadway. I was also very impressed by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, with its fascinating array of exhibits from all over the world. During the two weeks I spent there, I saw not only tourist attractions but many disturbing signs of a multicultural society, and I left with the distinct feeling that life in Hungary is a thousand times better than over there, even if we are more modest in terms of material resources.

At that time we still thought that the USA, a country on the other side of the world, was far away. But today we see that it is very close, and its proximity is becoming increasingly worrying. We have seen the unfriendly moves of the left-liberal Biden administration even before the visa restrictions. Just think of Ambassador Pressman's statements threatening to put pressure on Hungary if it blocks the NATO accession of Finland and Sweden.

Another provocative statement by him was that Hungary is echoing the views of President Putin. Mr Pressman said this after Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto took the liberty of traveling to Moscow without US permission.

For some reason, it did not bother Pressman that the great power he represents was provoking another great power by expanding NATO, that the United States was prolonging the war in Ukraine and delaying the prospect of peace by excessive arms supplies and financial support.

According to the US ambassador, who is interfering in our internal affairs, Hungary’s struggle against the migrant issue, gender theory and the woke phenomenon is a pseudo-culture war, while the war in Ukraine is a real problem and should be dealt with. Yes, we also consider the war to be a real problem. Perhaps it should not be further fueled here in Hungary's neighborhood.

