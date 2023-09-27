időjárás 25°C Adalbert 2023. szeptember 27.
Adalbert
2023. szeptember 27.
Hungary's President: The demographic ice age can only be tackled with a pro-family approach

Máté Patrik
8 órája 8 órája
– Having children will save the world, Hungarian President Katalin Novak told American students. As Hungary's head of state has indicated, she arrived in Utah as the last stop of her trip to the United States, where she gave a lecture to students at Brigham Young University near Salt Lake City.

My main message was the motto of my recent conversation with Elon Musk,

– Ms Novak said

She also underlined that she encouraged young people not to be afraid to start a family, and not to be afraid to choose family life besides their careers.

– The demographic ice age can only be overcome with a pro-family approach and pro-family measures. The kind of measures that Hungary has taken and that are also of great interest in Utah, she added.

As we highlighted in our earlier piece, US-South African billionaire Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and SpaceX, welcomed President Katalin Novak at Tesla's headquarters. "Outside Hungary, too, more and more people see that the demographic ice age in the West is threatening to end the world as we know it. Our country has been the first to put the family at the center of the demographic struggle," President Novak wrote on her social media.

Cover Photo: Hungarian President Katalin Novak (Source: Facebook)

 

 

Shooting continues along southern border + video

Shooting continues along southern border + video

Locals told our paper that there is a sense of general disillusionment among the residents, as hardly a day goes by without gunfire.
Hungarian patrols fired on by smugglers with Kalashnikovs + video

Hungarian patrols fired on by smugglers with Kalashnikovs + video

As luck would have it, no-one was injured in the hail of bullets from the smugglers.
Ukraine could become EU member only at Hungary's expense

Ukraine could become EU member only at Hungary's expense

The war-torn country would divert all EU funds away from Central and Eastern European countries.
Ukraine's new minority law is discriminatory

Ukraine's new minority law is discriminatory

Ukraine has repeatedly failed to take into account the proposals put forward by Hungarian organizations.
Meloni begins fight against migration

Meloni begins fight against migration

Italy is suffering the most from the migratory pressure on Europe this year.
"Any obstruction of our nuclear investments is seen as an attack on our sovereignty"

"Any obstruction of our nuclear investments is seen as an attack on our sovereignty"

In the absence of a big increase in nuclear capacity, the European Union’s competitiveness will not improve and its climate goals will not be achieved, Hungary's FM pointed out.
Magyar-Zsolnay Attila

A közlekedők alapjogainak sérelmével jár az elkerített biciklisáv

Az autósok és kerékpárosok közti érdekellentéteket nem valamelyik fél háttérbe szorításával, hanem közlekedési kerekasztal létrehozásával és valódi megoldásokkal kellene orvosolni.

