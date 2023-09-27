– Having children will save the world, Hungarian President Katalin Novak told American students. As Hungary's head of state has indicated, she arrived in Utah as the last stop of her trip to the United States, where she gave a lecture to students at Brigham Young University near Salt Lake City.

My main message was the motto of my recent conversation with Elon Musk,

– Ms Novak said

She also underlined that she encouraged young people not to be afraid to start a family, and not to be afraid to choose family life besides their careers.

– The demographic ice age can only be overcome with a pro-family approach and pro-family measures. The kind of measures that Hungary has taken and that are also of great interest in Utah, she added.

As we highlighted in our earlier piece, US-South African billionaire Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and SpaceX, welcomed President Katalin Novak at Tesla's headquarters. "Outside Hungary, too, more and more people see that the demographic ice age in the West is threatening to end the world as we know it. Our country has been the first to put the family at the center of the demographic struggle," President Novak wrote on her social media.

Cover Photo: Hungarian President Katalin Novak (Source: Facebook)