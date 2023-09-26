időjárás 17°C Adalbert 2023. szeptember 27.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 17°C
Adalbert
2023. szeptember 27.
magyar

Hungary's President reveals problems of Transcarpathia Hungarians to Elon Musk

Magyar Nemzet
15 órája 15 órája
Hungary's President reveals problems of Transcarpathia Hungarians to Elon Musk

"More and more people outside Hungary, too, are realizing that the demographic ice age in the West threatens with ending the world as we know it. Our country was the first to put pro-family measures at the centre of our fight against demographic decline," Hungarian President Katalin Novak wrote on Facebook after a meeting with South African-born US billionaire Elon Musk, owner of the Tesla car factory and the SpaceX space technology corporation.

With Elon Musk we discussed what we can do together to help young people have more courage to say yes to having children. Childlessness is the most worrying feature of our time,

said Hungary's head of state, revealing details of their conversation. 

Elon Musk is a new ally in the freedom fight of families, someone who knows and appreciates Hungary’s pro-family agenda, Katalin Novak added.

We have also talked at length about the war in Ukraine. We agreed that we need the soonest possible ceasefire and lasting peace. I am especially glad that – thanks to our conversation – he has also understood the problems of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia.

Having children is saving the world, Hungary's president concluded her thoughts, referring to a post Elon Musk shared after their meeting.

In a post shared on X, the businessman highly appreciated the discussion he had with Hungary's president, confirming that they had a successful meeting.

Ajánló

Elon Muskkal találkozott Novák Katalin

„Elon Musk végül nem tudott eljönni a budapesti demográfiai csúcsra. Most pótoljuk a találkozót” – írta közösségi oldalán Novák Katalin.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian President Katalin Novak meets South African-born US billionaire Elon Musk (Source: Facebook)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Holttestet találtak az újpesti polgármesteri hivatalnál

Holttestet találtak az újpesti polgármesteri hivatalnál

origo.hu
Kár volt a bikini a Baywatch sztárjára, így is kilátszik mindene - kép

Kár volt a bikini a Baywatch sztárjára, így is kilátszik mindene - kép

origo.hu
A gasztroenterológus elárulta, melyik az az élelmiszer, amit sosem enne meg - Azt hisszük, hogy egészséges, pedig nem

A gasztroenterológus elárulta, melyik az az élelmiszer, amit sosem enne meg - Azt hisszük, hogy egészséges, pedig nem

life.hu
Budapest–Belgrád vasútvonal: Lázár János minisztériuma rendet tett a beruházás körül

Budapest–Belgrád vasútvonal: Lázár János minisztériuma rendet tett a beruházás körül

vg.hu
"Akármi történt megbocsátunk neked, csak gyere haza!" - családja sírva keresi az eltűnt ózdi villanyszerelőt

"Akármi történt megbocsátunk neked, csak gyere haza!" - családja sírva keresi az eltűnt ózdi villanyszerelőt

ripost.hu
Hímes tojásként kell vigyázniuk az ukránoknak az Abrams tankokra

Hímes tojásként kell vigyázniuk az ukránoknak az Abrams tankokra

vg.hu
Újabb utazásra vitte gazdag barátja Berki Mazsit

Újabb utazásra vitte gazdag barátja Berki Mazsit

origo.hu
Liverpool: Szoboszlai nyolc mutatóban lett a legjobb a West Ham ellen

Liverpool: Szoboszlai nyolc mutatóban lett a legjobb a West Ham ellen

nemzetisport.hu
Nem várt problémákat okozhat a tanévkezdés miatti stressz(x)

Nem várt problémákat okozhat a tanévkezdés miatti stressz(x)

she.life.hu
Minden létező gyógymódot kipróbáltál, időről időre mégis visszatér?

Minden létező gyógymódot kipróbáltál, időről időre mégis visszatér?

life.hu
Így gondoskodik a legnehezebb időszakban is vásárlóiról a Lidl(x)

Így gondoskodik a legnehezebb időszakban is vásárlóiról a Lidl(x)

origo.hu
Mozgásszervi panaszok? A BMM ortopéd és reumatológus szakorvosai segítenek(x)

Mozgásszervi panaszok? A BMM ortopéd és reumatológus szakorvosai segítenek(x)

life.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Meloni begins fight against migration

Meloni begins fight against migration

Italy is suffering the most from the migratory pressure on Europe this year.
"Any obstruction of our nuclear investments is seen as an attack on our sovereignty"

"Any obstruction of our nuclear investments is seen as an attack on our sovereignty"

In the absence of a big increase in nuclear capacity, the European Union’s competitiveness will not improve and its climate goals will not be achieved, Hungary's FM pointed out.
"Orban threatens Ukraine" - Hungary finds itself in cross-hairs once again

"Orban threatens Ukraine" - Hungary finds itself in cross-hairs once again

The restoration of the rights of Transcarpathia Hungarians is a secondary issue, according to the Ukrayinska Pravda news portal.
Polish people do not want immigrants

Polish people do not want immigrants

In the run-up to the Polish elections and the upcoming referendum, the issue of migration has become particularly topical.
"Russia is the last European empire”

"Russia is the last European empire”

Western influence is declining in the world and there are a number of new centers emerging with a gravitational pull.
PM Orban: Hungary's opponents will make concurrent demands this autumn

PM Orban: Hungary's opponents will make concurrent demands this autumn

We do not want to return to the Gyurcsany era! - Prime Minister Orban said in his speech at the start of parliament's autumn session.
idézőjelVélemény
Bayer Zsolt

Gelencsér, hát ezt el!

De nemcsak ezt, hanem mindent, amihez csak közötök volt.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu