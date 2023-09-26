Hungary's President reveals problems of Transcarpathia Hungarians to Elon Musk

"More and more people outside Hungary, too, are realizing that the demographic ice age in the West threatens with ending the world as we know it. Our country was the first to put pro-family measures at the centre of our fight against demographic decline," Hungarian President Katalin Novak wrote on Facebook after a meeting with South African-born US billionaire Elon Musk, owner of the Tesla car factory and the SpaceX space technology corporation.

With Elon Musk we discussed what we can do together to help young people have more courage to say yes to having children. Childlessness is the most worrying feature of our time,

said Hungary's head of state, revealing details of their conversation.

Elon Musk is a new ally in the freedom fight of families, someone who knows and appreciates Hungary’s pro-family agenda, Katalin Novak added.

We have also talked at length about the war in Ukraine. We agreed that we need the soonest possible ceasefire and lasting peace. I am especially glad that – thanks to our conversation – he has also understood the problems of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia.

Having children is saving the world, Hungary's president concluded her thoughts, referring to a post Elon Musk shared after their meeting.

Having children is saving the world — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 25, 2023

In a post shared on X, the businessman highly appreciated the discussion he had with Hungary's president, confirming that they had a successful meeting.