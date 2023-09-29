időjárás 27°C Mihály 2023. szeptember 29.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 27°C
Alárd
2023. szeptember 29.
magyar

PM Orban: Taking away the 13th month pension, as the Left did, never occurred to us

Máté Patrik
5 órája
PM Orban: Taking away the 13th month pension, as the Left did, never occurred to us

"At first glance, one would say that there is no room in the budget for paying a pension supplement, Viktor Orban told Hungary's public radio on Friday morning. The  budget is always planned for a deficit, which is absurd, PM Orban noted, adding that "we will become a very strong, stable and happy country when the Hungarian budget is in surplus". As he put it, the budget was ruined in the communist system.

"Not paying pensions to decent people who have worked hard in their active life is something that we cannot do. During the Gyurcsany era, they took away a month's pension amid a crisis, but we are giving extra to pensioners, PM Orban underlined. 

He highlighted that

the government has preserved the value of pensions and never thought of taking away the 13th month pension like the Left did when they were in government.

 

Price cap, interest rate freeze and online price monitoring system

Speaking about the means of curbing inflation, PM Orban said that people learn a lot when life presents them with difficult challenges. For a while, they followed the well-trodden track, the instruments were in the hands of the central bank, as that's where the highest expertise is. 

"Despite efforts, the central bank failed in the struggle, but it's not their fault, as they  have their own toolkit, while inflation has grown into a tree and an axe was needed to cut it down,"

he explained.

"However, only the government has an axe, which is why the government took over the management of inflation from the central bank,

he added. And then came the price caps, the interest rate freeze, the online price monitoring system and all the other measures.

"We succeeded, the strokes of the axe brought results. We cut inflation. The goal is to make 2023 the year of breaking inflation. Inflation will be below ten percent this year, and the central bank expects four to six percent next year. But the real question is when wages can start to grow in parallel with the economy."

In PM Orban's view, wages certainly increased more than prices already in September. He has also seen forecasts that suggest that Hungary will see the highest economic growth.

 

Are we giving our grandchildren's money and future to someone else?

PM Orban emphasized that Hungary sees the war differently from the rest of the Western world. "It is in our interest to localize this conflict, while other countries want to globalize it," he added, pointing out that 

 the Western world, far from the war, has not done sober reflection. There is a constant danger that increasingly dangerous weapons will be used, and these may reach those who are on the side of peace.

"It's not that the Hungarians are right but that the Hungarians will be right," he underscored. 

On Ukraine's possible EU membership, the PM said that all member states would have to come to a unanimous decision, and that he does not see any support in the Hungarian parliament for Ukraine's accession. If Brussels gives money to Ukraine, there will be no money for Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and the less developed countries, because there just isn't enough for everything, he said, adding, "this has to be taken into account. Brussels's solution to this is to take out loans. But if the EU gives the money owed to our country to Ukraine, which will never be able to pay it back, we are giving our grandchildren's money and future to someone else," he pointed out.

He postulated that Hungary might not be receiving EU funds because some of it is already in Ukraine. "We don't know, because Brussels doesn't speak clearly. We pay in what we have to, but what they should be giving us, isn't coming."  

"So Brussels owes us more than EUR 3 billion. This is a significant amount, considering the size of the Hungarian economy,"

he pointed out, adding,

"Brussels is dragging its feet: we just received nine insubstantial questions regarding our judicial system, which they have no business asking. The whole debate is becoming quite absurd. 

Brussels is belaboring contrived objections to buy itself time,"

 Mr Orban stressed, pointing out that 

in the upcoming, mid-October Polish elections, Brussels is banking on a left-wing victory. They want to overthrow the Polish government and are hoping that if a left-wing government comes in, Hungary will be left all alone on its own and will consequently be easier to deal with.

 

However, if a conservative government remains at the helm in Poland, the two countries will always defend each other, and then Brussels will have to give way, Mr Orban stressed.

Migration-induced conflicts must be avoided

Regarding migration, PM Orban stressed that there has been a step backwards, saying that there are longer-term, permanent threats, such as migration. "The EU is not viewing the question from a historical perspective, but considers migration to be a human rights issue."

Hungary wants to avoid conflicts caused by migration. He pointed out that 

the Hungarian Left is pro-migration, and supports decisions in the European Parliament that encourage migration.

If you want to protect yourself against migration, don't let migrants in. If you say no, they won't come. 

Don't bring the trouble here, but rather take your help there,"

he stressed. 

Germany, in his view, has been a country with limited autonomy since the Second World War, so its swiveling on the migration pact is not surprising, however, Slovakia's turnaround is troubling.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in MR1 radio studios (Photo: MTI/PM Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Adóemelésekről és brüsszeli behódolásról szól Gyurcsányék programja

Adóemelésekről és brüsszeli behódolásról szól Gyurcsányék programja

origo.hu
A zebra közepén állt meg a porschés, ahogy a gyalogos megbüntette, az egyszerűen zseniális - videó

A zebra közepén állt meg a porschés, ahogy a gyalogos megbüntette, az egyszerűen zseniális - videó

origo.hu
Mit főzzünk hétvégén? Bőséges ebédnekvaló receptek, amitől tuti a vasárnapi szieszta

Mit főzzünk hétvégén? Bőséges ebédnekvaló receptek, amitől tuti a vasárnapi szieszta

mindmegette.hu
Kiakadt az ukrán külügy Orbán Viktor rádiós interjúja miatt

Kiakadt az ukrán külügy Orbán Viktor rádiós interjúja miatt

mandiner.hu
A válásra készülő Tóth Gabi bejelentette: a ház az övé

A válásra készülő Tóth Gabi bejelentette: a ház az övé

ripost.hu
Életveszélyes állapotok az Üllői út 85-ben

Életveszélyes állapotok az Üllői út 85-ben

hirtv.hu
Már az amerikaiak is azt üzenik Zelenszkijnek, hogy mondjon le és meneküljön el Ukrajnából

Már az amerikaiak is azt üzenik Zelenszkijnek, hogy mondjon le és meneküljön el Ukrajnából

origo.hu
Ligue 1: öngyilkossággal fenyegetőzik a Nice egyik játékosa

Ligue 1: öngyilkossággal fenyegetőzik a Nice egyik játékosa

nemzetisport.hu
Ma este kiderülthet, Máté Csaba miért járt Fehérváron

Ma este kiderülthet, Máté Csaba miért járt Fehérváron

magyarnemzet.hu
Az állítható magasságú íróasztal 7 legfontosabb előnye (x)

Az állítható magasságú íróasztal 7 legfontosabb előnye (x)

origo.hu
Bármilyen meglepő, ezek a tünetek depresszióra utalhatnak(x)

Bármilyen meglepő, ezek a tünetek depresszióra utalhatnak(x)

life.hu
Éhezik a gyermeke? Egyen a McDonald's-ban! – tanácsolja az osztrák kancellár

Éhezik a gyermeke? Egyen a McDonald's-ban! – tanácsolja az osztrák kancellár

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Life now a nightmare at Mukachevo's Hungarian school

Life now a nightmare at Mukachevo's Hungarian school

The death sentence is being carried out by the new Ukrainian leadership, a teacher at the Transcarpathian school told Magyar Nemzet.
PM Orban: Let's turn European family policy around together

PM Orban: Let's turn European family policy around together

Hungary is internationally the most vocal advocate for families and improving demography. This will not change, the PM said.
Bloody gang wars, parents and children killed

Bloody gang wars, parents and children killed

The wave of violence is unstoppable in Sweden.
Migrants lying about their age to face deportation

Migrants lying about their age to face deportation

In bid to crackdown on migration, Giorgia Meloni's government is to introduce a new measure to resolve issues related to underage migrants.
Slovakia summons Hungarian ambassador over Peter Szijjarto's statements

Slovakia summons Hungarian ambassador over Peter Szijjarto's statements

Hungary's foreign minister has interfered in the election campaign, Bratislava claims.
Slovak government’s formation may hinge on ethnic Hungarians

Slovak government’s formation may hinge on ethnic Hungarians

If there is no strong Hungarian representation in the Slovak parliament and the government, then the interests of the ethnic Hungarians in Slovakia will be relegated to the back, Zoltan Kiszelly emphasized.
idézőjelVélemény
Felföldi Zoltán

Jourová asszony és a politikai detox

Hagyjanak békén bennünket a demokráciájukkal meg az uniós értékeikkel!

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu