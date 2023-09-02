"Pressman breaks the rules of diplomacy with colonialist mentality" + video

David Pressman, US ambassador to Hungary had a meeting at the embassy in Budapest with the biased pro-war, Democratic US Congressman Jason Crow, and Klara Dobrev, MEP of the Democratic Coalition.

The US representative said in a post about his visit to Hungary that he came to support Ukraine - as Magyar Nemzet had reported earlier.

Daniel Deak, in his analysis on Hir Tv said that Crow's visit to Budapest is part of a pressuring process.

Ever since the leftist David Pressman arrived in Hungary, it has been apparent that he is breaking the rules of diplomacy - significantly overstepping them in trying to interfere in Hungarian domestic politics - and wants to change Hungary's position on many issues, such as the gender issue and the war. This visit also fits in with this line,

the 21st Century Institute senior analyst emphasized, pointing out that

they don't even hide it, the United States has been demanding the delivery of weapons for a long time, they also want Hungary to nod on every single issue (...) Hungary should not exercise any kind of national sovereignty. What we are seeing is a colonialist mentality.

Mr Deak believes that Pressman is visibly gathering the actors he can bring to Hungary and exposing the Hungarian public to them to reinforce the rhetoric they want to impose on Hungarian society.