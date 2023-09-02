időjárás 29°C Dorina , Rebeka 2023. szeptember 2.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 29°C
Dorina, Rebeka
2023. szeptember 2.
magyar

"Pressman breaks the rules of diplomacy with colonialist mentality" + video

Magyar Nemzet
58 perce
"Pressman breaks the rules of diplomacy with colonialist mentality" + video

David Pressman, US ambassador to Hungary had a meeting at the embassy in Budapest with the biased pro-war, Democratic US Congressman Jason Crow, and Klara Dobrev, MEP of the Democratic Coalition.

The US representative said in a post about his visit to Hungary that he came to support Ukraine - as Magyar Nemzet had reported earlier.

Daniel Deak, in his analysis on Hir Tv said that Crow's visit to Budapest is part of a pressuring process.

Ever since the leftist David Pressman arrived in Hungary, it has been apparent that he is breaking the rules of diplomacy - significantly overstepping them in trying to interfere in Hungarian domestic politics - and wants to change Hungary's position on many issues, such as the gender issue and the war. This visit also fits in with this line,

the 21st Century Institute senior analyst emphasized, pointing out that

they don't even hide it, the United States has been demanding the delivery of weapons for a long time, they also want Hungary to nod on every single issue (...) Hungary should not exercise any kind of national sovereignty. What we are seeing is a colonialist mentality.

Mr Deak believes that Pressman is visibly gathering the actors he can bring to Hungary and exposing the Hungarian public to them to reinforce the rhetoric they want to impose on Hungarian society.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Klara Dobrev's Facebook page)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Orvosa félti a mindkét szemére megvakított kemecsei édesanyát

Orvosa félti a mindkét szemére megvakított kemecsei édesanyát

origo.hu
Megdöbbentő, mivel fenyegetik Berki Mazsit

Megdöbbentő, mivel fenyegetik Berki Mazsit

origo.hu
"Mindig elkérem a férfiak bankszámlakivonatait az első randin - de nem vagyok aranyásó!"

"Mindig elkérem a férfiak bankszámlakivonatait az első randin - de nem vagyok aranyásó!"

borsonline.hu
Kedves USA! Spórolj meg magadnak egy nagy zsák pénzt, és egyezzél meg ezzel az Orbánnal valahogy!

Kedves USA! Spórolj meg magadnak egy nagy zsák pénzt, és egyezzél meg ezzel az Orbánnal valahogy!

mandiner.hu
Utálod a fokhagymapucolást? Ezzel a praktikával imádni fogod!

Utálod a fokhagymapucolást? Ezzel a praktikával imádni fogod!

mindmegette.hu
Nem beszélt mellé a Magyar Nemzeti Bank: világosan megmondta, mi a baj a magyar gazdasággal

Nem beszélt mellé a Magyar Nemzeti Bank: világosan megmondta, mi a baj a magyar gazdasággal

vg.hu
Itt van Putyin vérfagyasztó üzenete

Itt van Putyin vérfagyasztó üzenete

origo.hu
NB II: nagy visszatérő a Honvédnál, aláír a csatár – NS-infó

NB II: nagy visszatérő a Honvédnál, aláír a csatár – NS-infó

nemzetisport.hu
Zárcsere Vásárhelyen

Zárcsere Vásárhelyen

magyarnemzet.hu
„Ez baromság” – Verstappennél betelt a pohár

„Ez baromság” – Verstappennél betelt a pohár

magyarnemzet.hu
George Clooney ezért jelent meg az Újpest meccsén

George Clooney ezért jelent meg az Újpest meccsén

magyarnemzet.hu
Novak Djokovics nagy bajba került vajdasági riválisa ellen

Novak Djokovics nagy bajba került vajdasági riválisa ellen

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Ukrainian Minority Language School opens in Budapest

Ukrainian Minority Language School opens in Budapest

Children of Ukrainian background now spend Saturdays at the Ward Maria Elementary School, learning and perfecting their native language skills and knowledge of their homeland.
Donald Tusk blackmails Polish voters

Donald Tusk blackmails Polish voters

Donald Tusk is promising to unblock funds blocked by the EU for Poland, but his pledge speaks volumes about his approach towards Poland, the Polish people and the power centers in Brussels and Berlin, V4NA writes.
"Viktor Orban can bring about change but he'll need allies"

"Viktor Orban can bring about change but he'll need allies"

The country known as Belgium could soon be gone, the chairman of the Belgian Vlaams Belang party told Magyar Nemzet.
Attempt to discredit Orban government fails

Attempt to discredit Orban government fails

Hungarian revolutionaries were once branded fascists, anti-Semites, and the hirelings of imperialism by Janos Kadar's propaganda.
Elections roll around again, as do US dollars

Elections roll around again, as do US dollars

Action for Democracy, which funds the Left from abroad, once again swings into action.
Ukraine refuses to discuss OTP's removal from list + video

Ukraine refuses to discuss OTP's removal from list + video

The Hungarian government will not discuss arms supplies as long as Kyiv fails to meet the conditions, FM Peter Szijjarto pointed out.
idézőjelVélemény
Pilhál Tamás

Hídlezárás, bizony: az segít a tanárokon

Kiábrándulnék az Egyesült Államokból, ha a Tanítanék Mozgalom vagy az Egységes Diákfront nem kapna tőlük pár dollárt a sok vergődésért.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu