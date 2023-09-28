időjárás 25°C Vencel 2023. szeptember 28.
Slovakia summons Hungarian ambassador over Peter Szijjarto's statements

Magyar Nemzet
4 órája
Slovakia summons Hungarian ambassador over Peter Szijjarto's statements

Slovakia has summoned Hungary's ambassador over statements made by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, the  Slovak news agency TASR reported, stating that the Slovak foreign ministry requested Csaba Balogh to

convey to the Hungarian minister Slovakia's concerns over his interference in the election campaign.

Peter Szijjarto drew Slovakia's ire by attending events in southern Slovakia on September 26 and 27 alongside politicians from the Alliance party for the ethnic Hungarian minority, and calling attention to the importance of supporting the "united Hungarian party". 

The foreign ministry considers such actions to fall outside the norms of diplomatic communication,

said the statement issued by the foreign ministry, as reported by the Slovakian Hungarian-language daily Uj Szo. The foreign ministry added that Slovakia is interested in maintaining good neighborly relations with Hungary, and would like to continue to build on what connects the two countries, and looks to the future, the daily wrote.

Peter Szijjarto told the daily Uj Szo in an earlier interview that he finds nothing objectionable in attending public events with candidates from the Alliance party a few days before the Slovak elections.

"We are rooting for the Alliance, not because we are interested in the outcome in Slovakia's domestic politics, but because we strive for good relations with Slovakia. In good Slovak-Hungarian relations, we have always regarded ethnic Hungarians living in Slovakia as a resource and a connecting link," Hungary's foreign minister said.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)

Ajánló

Bloody gang wars, parents and children killed

Bloody gang wars, parents and children killed

The wave of violence is unstoppable in Sweden.
Migrants lying about their age to face deportation

Migrants lying about their age to face deportation

In bid to crackdown on migration, Giorgia Meloni's government is to introduce a new measure to resolve issues related to underage migrants.
Slovak government’s formation may hinge on ethnic Hungarians

Slovak government’s formation may hinge on ethnic Hungarians

If there is no strong Hungarian representation in the Slovak parliament and the government, then the interests of the ethnic Hungarians in Slovakia will be relegated to the back, Zoltan Kiszelly emphasized.
Washington Post: PM Orban emerged as lodestar for US right-wing movement

Washington Post: PM Orban emerged as lodestar for US right-wing movement

The Republicans were singing from a song sheet already penned by Orban, the liberal US daily writes.
This is how the Visegrad countries would resolve Ukrainian grain issue

This is how the Visegrad countries would resolve Ukrainian grain issue

For the first time since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have joined forces.
Shooting continues along southern border + video

Shooting continues along southern border + video

Locals told our paper that there is a sense of general disillusionment among the residents, as hardly a day goes by without gunfire.
Tóth Tamás Antal

A kanadai kormány az orosz propaganda szolgálatába állt

Még az is elképzelhető, hogy a kanadai miniszterelnök igazat mondott, és valóban az oroszok rendezték meg ezt az egész ukrán–kanadai nácihős-köszöntést.

