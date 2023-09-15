időjárás 25°C Enikő , Melitta 2023. szeptember 15.
2023. szeptember 15.
This will make Sweden's accession to NATO difficult, Hungary's FM says in response to accusations discrediting Hungary

In a fresh post on Facebook, Peter Szijjarto reacted to the serious accusations and fake information about Hungary that are being spread in Swedish schools, while Sweden urges Hungary to ratify Sweden's bid to join the NATO.

"First of all, it should be made clear that members of our parlament won their mandates in a democratic race. hey have been working diligently to improve the living standards in their constituencies. As a result,  many of them have been re-elected four, five and even six times," Hungary's foreign minister wrote.

And now these MPs have read in the news that as part of the Swedish school curriculum provided by UR, belonging to a state-run foundation, serious accusations and fake information are being spread to students in the schools of Sweden, suggesting that democracy has been on a backslide  in Hungary. This doesn't help...

he added regarding the ratification of Sweden's accession to NATO.

Peter Szijjarto sent a letter to Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom after a video came to light, revealing how Swedish students are being incited against Hungary in public education. Since 2019, a video compilation has been used in Swedish public education as a teaching aid to discuss Hungary in social studies classes, as also reported by Magyar Nemzet. 

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at the  Minister speaks at the foreign ministry on August 19, 2023 (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs)

Swedish media forced into explanations after campaign designed to discredit Hungary + video

Swedish media forced into explanations after campaign designed to discredit Hungary + video

Sweden is clearly doing its utmost to prevent Hungary from ratifying their NATO accession, PM Orban's Office Chief has said.
Polish elections will determine EU's future

Polish elections will determine EU's future

An MEP of the right-wing Spanish VOX party has penned an op-ed about how Poland will hold decisive parliamentary elections in the foreseeable future.
President Vucic: Hungary a role model for Serbia

President Vucic: Hungary a role model for Serbia

Katalin Novak, the President of the Republic of Hungary, emphasized that the two countries are linked by a strategic partnership.
PM Orban: All of Europe suffers from Brussels' response to war

PM Orban: All of Europe suffers from Brussels' response to war

If the war came to an end, the economic situation would improve immediately, Hungarian PM Orban said.
PM Orban: We will extend income tax exemption to mothers with three children

PM Orban: We will extend income tax exemption to mothers with three children

The Hungarian PM recalled that the world has changed dramatically since the demographic summit held two years ago.
Another visa scandal: Editor-in-chief of national sports paper denied US entry

Another visa scandal: Editor-in-chief of national sports paper denied US entry

He was invited to open a sports event for the Hungarian communities in North America on Friday.
idézőjelVélemény
Illésfalvi Péter

A Mária Terézia laktanya névadásához

A nagy formátumú uralkodó sok téren, nagy mértékben hozzájárult a modern Magyarország alapjainak lerakásához.

