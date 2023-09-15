This will make Sweden's accession to NATO difficult, Hungary's FM says in response to accusations discrediting Hungary

In a fresh post on Facebook, Peter Szijjarto reacted to the serious accusations and fake information about Hungary that are being spread in Swedish schools, while Sweden urges Hungary to ratify Sweden's bid to join the NATO.

"First of all, it should be made clear that members of our parlament won their mandates in a democratic race. hey have been working diligently to improve the living standards in their constituencies. As a result, many of them have been re-elected four, five and even six times," Hungary's foreign minister wrote.

And now these MPs have read in the news that as part of the Swedish school curriculum provided by UR, belonging to a state-run foundation, serious accusations and fake information are being spread to students in the schools of Sweden, suggesting that democracy has been on a backslide in Hungary. This doesn't help...

he added regarding the ratification of Sweden's accession to NATO.

Peter Szijjarto sent a letter to Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom after a video came to light, revealing how Swedish students are being incited against Hungary in public education. Since 2019, a video compilation has been used in Swedish public education as a teaching aid to discuss Hungary in social studies classes, as also reported by Magyar Nemzet.