Swedish media forced into explanations after campaign designed to discredit Hungary + video

The Swedish left-wing weekly Flamman also looks at Hungarian-Swedish relations in an article, writing that the clip with Swedes criticizing Hungary is from an old film. The weekly added that a Hungarian Fidesz politician described it as a "shocking" attack on Hungary. "Actions like this will definitely make negotiations more challenging," the Swedish paper quoted Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister's political director, as saying in a post on X.

How should we convince Hungarian MPs to back Sweden's NATO membership when our democracy is repeatedly questioned, insulting both our voters and the entire country?

Balazs Orban asked.

‼️Shocking teaching video approved by the 🇸🇪#Swedish government attacking 🇭🇺#Hungary!



How should we convince Hungarian MPs to back Sweden's #NATO membership when our democracy is repeatedly questioned, insulting both our voters and the entire country?



Actions like this will… pic.twitter.com/atSYIkqNsi — Balázs Orbán (@BalazsOrban_HU) September 13, 2023

The Swedish weekly points out that the clip attracted the attention of the Mandiner newspaper, owned by the Central European Press and Media Foundation (KESMA), which is closely linked to the governing Fidesz party, on Tuesday. In its article, Flamman notes that the Hungarian newspaper has reviewed the video's content in detail and criticized the one-sided report on the country. "The clip has caused anger in Hungary and was touched on in a program on Hungarian public television during the evening," the Swedish paper writes, and explains that the series The EU in Focus was made ahead of the 2019 European Parliament elections and has four parts.

The news portal also informs its readers that Hungary has been governed by Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) for the past decade, writing that during Fidesz's governance, Hungary's government has been criticized for curtailing democracy in the country. The article also deals with the Central European Press and Media Foundation (KESMA), apparently because Mandiner was the first to draw attention to the Swedish educational film. The Swedish article says that KESMA owns five hundred media channels in the country - a figure that includes all local media in the country - and is formally independent of the government. However, all the channels KESMA controls are pro-government and are indirectly financed by the state through advertising revenues, the left-wing media adds in its article.

During Sweden's NATO accession process, Hungary and Turkey were the most skeptical about Sweden's admission in the alliance, the Flamman weekly underlines.