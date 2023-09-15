Swedish media forced into explanations after campaign designed to discredit Hungary + video

After Hungary's attention was drawn to the teaching aid, the Swedish media tried to explain the educational video about Hungary, which is shown in schools in Sweden. On the basis of information from a reader in Sweden, Mandiner reported earlier that a film entitled EU and Democracy is played to eighth-grade students in social studies class in the Scandinavian country. The school TV film, with a special lesson plan, has been used since 2019, the Hungarian newspaper reports. In the video, Marton Gulyas says
Since 2010, democracy in Hungary has been slowly becoming non-existent.
The following information accompanies the film:
The EU was formed after the end of the Second World War, when the states wanted to keep the peace through economic and democratic cooperation... What happens when member states begin to violate democratic values? In Hungary, we meet Sara, who works at a university threatened with closure, and young people who talk about how their curricula have changed recently.
In the video, Sara Svensson, introduced as a CEU researcher, guides the viewers. The people speaking in the video include three female students and political activist Marton Gulyas, as well as Judith Sargentini and Guy Verhofstadt, who regularly criticize Hungary in Brussels. They all speak reprovingly about the national values, patriotism and the classical family model represented by the Hungarian government.
A dramatic soundtrack accompanies what they say. The Hungarian government is not even given the opportunity to present its position, only a short excerpt is quoted from Viktor Orban's speech delivered in the European Parliament in the past. The ten-minute video evidently aims to create the impression that Hungarians uniformly hold an anti-Fidesz opinion.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is also attacked in the video. For example, pictures of a demonstration are shown with a placard the reads Stop Viktator.