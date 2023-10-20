Israeli crisis to have repercussions in the Balkans - has Western patience run out?

Similarly to the war in Ukraine, the conflict in Israel is likely to have a major impact on the Balkan states and the settlement of relations between them. In a situation like this, where the West's focus is primarily on the Middle East, it is not yet clear what impact the Israeli war will have on other crisis areas, such as Kosovo. What is certain, however, is that a diplomatic blitz is taking place in the Balkans this weekend.

Diplomats, referred to in the Serbian press as the "big five", will arrive in the Serbian and Kosovo capitals on Saturday. The presence of the Italian, German, French, American and EU representatives on the scene foreshadows another attempt by the West to revive the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, with the aim of normalizing relations between the two parties.

It also shows that the EU and the US are very interested in easing tensions in northern Kosovo after the tragic events in Banjska and finally making progress in the negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina.

According to an article in the Serbian B92 news portal, high-ranking officials from key Western countries not only want the situation to stabilize, but also want Pristina to organize municipal elections in the north of the country as soon as possible and to ensure ethnic Serbian participation, as well as to begin implementation of the Brussels Agreement on the establishment of the Association/Community of Serbian Municipalities in Kososvo.