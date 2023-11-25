High Stakes: A Brussels Empire or Independent Nation States + video

The former minister of justice said,
"The European and the Hungarian Left are afraid of democracy and it is no accident that they also fear the National Consultation, which is a super weapon of the Hungarian government, enabling it to wield a very strong mandate when defending its position on the most important national issues in Brussels."
"The Left in Brussels is trying to discredit and ridicule the consultation, as they are afraid that the opinions of the Hungarian and in deed European people do not match that of the European mainstream," Judit Varga continued.
She noted that the winds of change have already started to blow in the Neatherlands with voters saying a decisive no the Brussels empire and illegal immigration.