PM Orban: A Great Step Forward in Energy Security

Energy supply is a key issue for Hungary, PM Orban said, noting that it is important that Hungary can now ship oil not only from Russia but also from Kazakhstan. "The volume of deliveries is not yet very high, but the channels have been opened, and this is a great step forward from the point of view of the country's energy security, " he added.

PM Orban also expressed his thanks for the Hungarian Mol Group's participation in gas extraction in Kazakhstan, for Hungary's involvement in the development of local green energy, and for the possibility of cooperation in the nuclear industry.

He added that he is proud that 250 Kazakh university students arrive in Hungary each year, which means that currently around a thousand Kazakh students are pursuing their studies on Hungarian state scholarships.

PM Orban is accompanied by Economic Development Minister Marton Nagy, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, and Finance Minister Mihaly Varga. The Hungarian delegation is scheduled to have talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, PM Alikhan Smailov, and Parliamentary Speaker Yerlan Koshanov.

Hungary and Kazakhstan cooperate closely in the field of energy. In January 2023, the countries signed a memorandum of understanding on education in the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, the PM's press chief recalled, adding that energy cooperation is also outstanding at the corporate level, with many interested Hungarian companies present on the Kazakh market.

Education is one of the priority areas of interstate relations. During the talks in Astana, the parties will sign the education cooperation accord Stipendium Hungaricum for 2024-2026 and discuss preparations for several Hungarian universities to start activities in Kazakhstan.

The summit meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held under the motto "Turk Time", will serve as a crucial platform for high-level discussions on the extensive agenda of the organization, OTS website says. Leaders will make decisions on pivotal matters and finalize agreements in areas such as the economy, trade, transport and customs.

At the summit, representatives of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, Turkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will discuss political and economic developments within and outside the [Turkic] region.

As regards the summit, FM Szijjarto wrote on social media:

The OTS Council of Foreign Ministers will meet in Astana where we will also hold bilateral talks with our Uzbek and Azeri counterparts. We will inaugurate a street named after Hungarian poet Sandor Petofi in Astana, sign the new Hungarian-Kazakh scholarship agreement, and the prime minister will pay official visits. We will be busy for the next two days.

As regards cooperation between Hungary and Kazakhstan, Hungary's foreign affairs and trade minister emphasized that

This year is the most successful year in the history of Hungarian-Kazakh cooperation.

In this context, FM Szijjarto highlighted five important success stories in the field of energy cooperation.

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL Group will start producing natural gas from its field in Kazakhstan this year; oil shipments are steadily arriving in Hungary, already reaching 630,000 tons this year; the Kazakh city of Taraz is switching to green energy with the help of a Hungarian company; Kazakh nuclear specialists will start arriving in Hungary for training this year; an increasing number of Kazakh power plants are using Hungarian power company MVM’s unique cooling system.

Cover photo: In the photo released by the PM's Press Office, Prime Minister Viktor Orban (l) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev make a press statement following their talks at the presidential palace in Astana on November 2, 2023 (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)