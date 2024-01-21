The Russian oil tanker Boris Sokolov, which arrived in Rotterdam harbor in recent days, piqued the interest of the V4NA international news agency. Data on the shipping portal vesselfinder.com reveal that the vessel has made at least five trips between the port of Sabetta on Russia's Yamal Peninsula and Rotterdam in recent months. Although it is not exactly known what cargo it carries, the West – calling for sanctions foaming at the mouth – is brazenly and hypocritically doing business with warring Russia. In so doing, they are financing Vladimir Putin's war ambitions.
