Brazen Hypocrisy: Calling For Sanctions While Lining Putin's Pockets

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA
33 perce
Brazen Hypocrisy: Calling For Sanctions While Lining Putin's Pockets

What does the Russian oil tanker sailing under the flag of Cyprus regularly bring to Rotterdam? Western countries are hypocritically lying to EU citizens about sanctions, while they are doing business with the Russians, lining the pockets of Putin at war.

The Russian oil tanker Boris Sokolov, which arrived in Rotterdam harbor in recent days, piqued the interest of the V4NA international news agency. Data on the shipping portal vesselfinder.com reveal that the vessel has made at least five trips between the port of Sabetta on Russia's Yamal Peninsula and Rotterdam in recent months. Although it is not exactly known what cargo it carries, the West – calling for sanctions foaming at the mouth – is brazenly and hypocritically doing business with warring Russia. In so doing, they are financing Vladimir Putin's war ambitions.

The ship left Rotterdam again a few days ago for a destination yet unknown.

Boris Sokolov is owned by Hai Kuo Shipping 1721 Ltd, registered in Cyprus in 2017. According to available company information, the shipping company is managed by four Chinese officials. The tanker, which can carry 52,000 tonnes of crude oil, was built in 2018 and currently sails under the flag of Cyprus.

Whatever cargo the Russian vessel is carrying, doing business with Russia seems to be more important to Western countries than maintaining credibility. It's worth remembering German Chancellor Olaf Scholz blaming Vladimir Putin for Germany's skyrocketing energy prices and calling for the strictest possible sanctions against Russia hysterically, yet Russian goods do reach Europe.

The Czech Republic also put in an excellent show of hypocrisy when it announced that the country would purchase new-generation Russian fuel for both of its nuclear power plants. Disclosed only in a trade magazine (Neimagazine.com), the news was not widely publicized. The peculiar thing is that a few months ago, Czech officials announced plans to buy nuclear fuel from the United States instead of Russia – but eventually, the Czechs dumped the Americans to line the pockets of the Russian aggressor.

Cover photo: Cargo vessels at sea (Photo: Pexels)

Nazis Declared War on Groups of People, Communists on Social Classes, Today's Leftist-Liberals on Humanity

Nazis Declared War on Groups of People, Communists on Social Classes, Today's Leftist-Liberals on Humanity

Prominent journalist Zsolt Bayer has published his latest vlog.
Tax and Customs Office Keeps Close Watch on Grain Shipments Throughout Hungary

Tax and Customs Office Keeps Close Watch on Grain Shipments Throughout Hungary

Patrols inspect thousands of trucks, freight cars and cargo ships carrying grain.
Majority of Hungarians Don't Believe In Communism

Majority of Hungarians Don't Believe In Communism

Lenin, who wanted to force the most murderous and destructive ideology on humanity, died one hundred yeas ago.
Migrants Fire Hundreds of Shots at Hungarian Border Police

Migrants Fire Hundreds of Shots at Hungarian Border Police

Last year, migration to Europe increased by 17 percent compared to the previous year, with some 380 thousand migrants attempting to enter the EU illegally.
Date Set for Hungary-Ukraine Talks

Date Set for Hungary-Ukraine Talks

Hungary-Ukraine delegations will meet in Uzhhorod.
President Novak: 2024 Should Be Year of Peace, Not War

President Novak: 2024 Should Be Year of Peace, Not War

Hungary's head of state was interviewed by the American CNBC.
Faggyas Sándor

Gátépítők kerestetnek

„Építsük ezt a gátat: talán ennyi az emberi élet értelme” – gondolja a könyvtárlátogató író, aki nem más, mint Márai Sándor

