Egregious Double Standards In Brussels + Video

The MEP has described the European Parliament's and the European Commission's silence in the face of the blatant violations of rule of law in Poland as astonishing.

Tusk's government has launched a political revenge campaign against its opponents. It’s trampling on the principles of the rule of law and democracy, attacking independent organizations like the courts, or the media,

– the politician wrote, adding that "not a single question has been raised over this issue" in the European Parliament. No one has commented, and no one has threatened to launch the Article 7 procedures.

This is a textbook example of applying double standards in terms of the rule of law,” the Fidesz MEP has said, emphasizing that we need to raise our voice against violations of the law even when they're committed by a friend."

