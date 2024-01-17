időjárás °C Antal , Antónia 2024. január 17.
2024. január 17.
Egregious Double Standards In Brussels + Video

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Egregious Double Standards In Brussels + Video

In a Facebook post shared on Tuesday Balazs Hidveghi, an MEP of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party, slammed the European Union for applying double standards.

Tusk's government has demolished Polish rule of law in just a matter of weeks, yet there are no procedures from Brussels. Because it’s one of their buddies doing it. Earlier, during the reign of the right-wing government, even a baseless accusation was enough,

 – wrote the MEP. 

The MEP has described the European Parliament's and the European Commission's silence  in the face of the blatant violations of rule of law in Poland as astonishing.

Tusk's government has launched a political revenge campaign against its opponents. It’s trampling on the principles of the rule of law and democracy, attacking independent organizations like the courts, or the media,

– the politician wrote, adding that "not a single question has been raised over this issue" in the European Parliament. No one has commented, and no one has threatened to launch the Article 7 procedures. 

This is a textbook example of applying double standards in terms of the rule of law,” the Fidesz MEP has said, emphasizing that we need to raise our voice against violations of the law even when they're committed by a friend."

 

Cover photo: Polish PM Donald Tusk (Photo: MTI/EPA/PAP/Pawel Supernak)

Romanian Press Slams Hungarian President Over Visit to Transylvania

Romanian Press Slams Hungarian President Over Visit to Transylvania

Some Romanians are apoplectic over Hungary's president and PM showing solidarity with ethnic Hungarians.
FM: Hungary Can Count on Austrian Support

FM: Hungary Can Count on Austrian Support

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto launches consultations for the efficacy of Hungary's upcoming EU Presidency in the second half of 2024.
President Novak Holds Start-of-Year Meeting with PM Orban

President Novak Holds Start-of-Year Meeting with PM Orban

Hungary's president and prime minister met to discuss this year's key challenges.
JM: Rule of Law Is Just a Political Tool + video

JM: Rule of Law Is Just a Political Tool + video

Brussels is applying double standards against Hungary, says minister of justice.
Scholz Is Uninspiring, Not Chancellor Material, Security Policy Expert Says

Scholz Is Uninspiring, Not Chancellor Material, Security Policy Expert Says

Chancellor Scholz's government is in crisis, hemorrhaging support and drowning in problems.
Europe's Security Starts in the Sahel!

Europe's Security Starts in the Sahel!

We need dialogue with Niger, the ministerial commissioner said in a video message posted on his social media.
