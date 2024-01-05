Migrants Ring In New Year With Violence And Rape

French authorities arrested a 16-year-old unaccompanied minor from Ivory Coast on suspicion of stabbing a street vendor in the throat at the Limoges fair. According to Le Figaro, a scuffle broke out between the vendor and the young migrant for reasons still unknown, as the international V4NA news agency also pointed out.

For reasons yet unknown, the verbal confrontation swiftly escalated into aggression as the Ivorian minor stabbed his 25-year-old victim twice with a knife, once in the jugular.

The vendor was seriously injured and is in a critical condition in a local hospital. The incident marks the second such attack in Limoges in just a few weeks. On Christmas Day, a 16-year-old boy of Turkish nationality was brutally stabbed in a car park and later succumbed to his injuries. Five Pakistani minors were arrested in connection with the murder.