Migrants Ring In New Year With Violence And Rape

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA
2 órája
Migrants Ring In New Year With Violence And Rape

French authorities arrested a 16-year-old unaccompanied minor from Ivory Coast on suspicion of stabbing a street vendor in the throat at the Limoges fair. According to Le Figaro, a scuffle broke out between the vendor and the young migrant for reasons still unknown, as the international V4NA news agency also pointed out.

For reasons yet unknown, the verbal confrontation swiftly escalated into aggression as the Ivorian minor stabbed his 25-year-old victim twice with a knife, once in the jugular.

The vendor was seriously injured and is in a critical condition in a local hospital. The incident marks the second such attack in Limoges in just a few weeks. On Christmas Day, a 16-year-old boy of Turkish nationality was brutally stabbed in a car park and later succumbed to his injuries. Five Pakistani minors were arrested in connection with the murder.

On New Year's Eve, a 75-year-old French woman fell victim to a brutal rape by an African migrant who had broken into her home. According to police information, the migrant first ransacked her apartment,

then proceeded to rape the elderly woman. The victim's disabled husband, unable to leave his bed, had to witness the heinous act.

Following the rape, the migrant demanded money from the terrified woman who produced a 50-euro bill, and the he fled the scene. The French BFMTV channel reports that the perpetrator has since been arrested by police.

During the New Year celebrations, several other migrant attacks occurred. In Paris, a migrant forcibly kissed a seven-year-old girl on the mouth in front of her father, thrusting her to the ground. He was apprehended by police and subsequently sentenced to 18 months in jail. He claimed not to remember the incident due to excessive alcohol consumption that night.

 

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Brian A. Jackson)

 

 

Mass Migration is the Actual Danger Threatening Europe

Mass Migration is the Actual Danger Threatening Europe

The migration pact adopted in Brussels in the last days of the year will make everyday life in the western part of the continent even worse and more dangerous.
President Novak: People Vote For Family, Raising Children

President Novak: People Vote For Family, Raising Children

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has also joined Hungarian President Katalin Novak's initiative.
PM Orban to Attend Jacques Delors’ Funeral in Paris

PM Orban to Attend Jacques Delors’ Funeral in Paris

PM Orban was invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the funeral service.
UN Names Man With Scandalous Past "Women's Champion"

UN Names Man With Scandalous Past "Women's Champion"

Women's rights groups have expressed disappointment that the UN has picked as the UK's "Women's Champion" a transgender activist, who has been implicated in various scandals.
EC Abuses Power by Punishing Hungarian Students

EC Abuses Power by Punishing Hungarian Students

Excluding Hungarian students from Erasmus+ is one of the spectacular mistakes of the EU, according to the politician of the Slovenian Democratic Party.
Sovereignty Protection Office Chief Dispels Misconceptions about the New Body

Sovereignty Protection Office Chief Dispels Misconceptions about the New Body

The newly appointed head also reveals the first task of the office.
Kárpáti András

Hová tűnt Csabi?

Gyurcsányék még a kampányvideójukban sem leplezik, hogy mit gondolnak az átlagemberről.

