PM Orban Praised, But Also Feared in Romania

Meanwhile, the Romanian National Liberal Party (PNL), the smaller governing force in Romania, has expressed concerns about Hungary's Prime Minister in the European Parliament. According to Daniel Buda, an EPP politician, PM Orban should face restrictions in all his activities. Mr Buda emphasized that Hungary's prime minister is actively recruiting supporters in several EU member states.

He is already a role model that many voters would like to see leading their own country,

– complained the Romanian MEP.

As quoted by the Transylvanian Maszol news portal, Mr Buda expressed awareness of the complexity of the debate surrounding Hungary's EU presidency, which starts in July, but "we have to be very firm when it comes to Viktor Orban."

The PNL is banking on Klaus Johannis, in the last year of his term as the head of state, to take over the presidency of the European Council on July 1 if Charles Michel steps down. Mr Johannis has already been mentioned in connection with the role. Meanwhile, politicians of Romania's governing party are counting on Brussels' concerns over PM Orban's interim appointment, aiming for a swift decision on Michel's successor to favor the Romanian president.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Minister-President's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)