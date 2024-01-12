időjárás °C Ernő 2024. január 12.
PM Orban Praised, But Also Feared in Romania

Pataky István (Marosvásárhely)
27 perce
The entire Europe is facing a political crisis and, with the exception of Viktor Orban, no other EU politician has any vision for the EU's role, sociologist Dan Dungaciu, head of the Institute of Political Science at the Romanian Academy, said in an interview.

Who is making politics, who has a political vision for the European Union? Almost nobody. Like it or not, Viktor Orban has a political vision. We don't agree with him, but he has a political vision. Who else is coming up with a vision? Macron sometimes wakes up and tells us something, but then nothing happens,

– Mr Dungaciu explained. 

Meanwhile, the Romanian National Liberal Party (PNL), the smaller governing force in Romania, has expressed concerns about Hungary's Prime Minister in the European Parliament. According to Daniel Buda, an EPP politician, PM Orban should face restrictions in all his activities. Mr Buda emphasized that Hungary's prime minister is actively recruiting supporters in several EU member states.

He is already a role model that many voters would like to see leading their own country,

– complained the Romanian MEP.

As quoted by the Transylvanian Maszol news portal, Mr Buda expressed awareness of the complexity of the debate surrounding Hungary's EU presidency, which starts in July, but "we have to be very firm when it comes to Viktor Orban."

The PNL is banking on Klaus Johannis, in the last year of his term as the head of state, to take over the presidency of the European Council on July 1 if Charles Michel steps down. Mr Johannis has already been mentioned in connection with the role. Meanwhile, politicians of Romania's governing party are counting on Brussels' concerns over PM Orban's interim appointment, aiming for a swift decision on Michel's successor to favor the Romanian president.

 

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Minister-President's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

