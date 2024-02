Szijjártó Péter: Magyarországon az USA nagykövete a megosztott ellenzék valódi vezetője + videó

Ajánló

FM Szijjarto: US Ambassador to Hungary’s Is Divided Opposition's True Leader + Video

In the United States, Hungary’s foreign minister spoke of the importance of the Sovereignty Protection Act.

Israel's Embassy in Budapest Reacts to Gyongyosi's Anti-Semitic Statement

In a leaked letter, Jobbik's chairman, Marton Gyongyosi, described Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as a "Zionist hireling".

US Embassy Reacts to Anti-Semitic Case of Jobbik's Marton Gyongyosi

The embassy seems unperturbed by the fact that that they hosted an anti-Semitic politician for dinner associated with a traditional Jewish festival.

Funding the Dollar Left: A4D's Reach Stretches From Brazil to Hungary

Action for Democracy, run by David Koranyi, has repeatedly failed in our region.

"EU Leadership Incapable of Balancing Interest- and Value-Based Politics"

"In stark contrast to our strategy, today we see that Europe has shifted towards totally ideologized and moralizing politics," Fidesz MEP Balazs Hidveghi said.

Stakes High for Hungary in US Presidential Election

Center for Fundamental Rights: Donald Trump is a guarantee that the US will not veer off the traditional conservative path.