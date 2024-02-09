Abigél , Alex 2024. február 9.
Abigél, Alex
2024. február 9.
FM Szijjarto: US Ambassador to Hungary’s Is Divided Opposition's True Leader + Video

Magyar Nemzet
43 perce 4 perce
FM Szijjarto: US Ambassador to Hungary’s Is Divided Opposition's True Leader + Video

Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade spoke about Hungarian domestic politics at the Young Republicans Club in New York.

We secured a huge victory in 2014 and again in 2018 against the divided opposition, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in a video posted on his social media.

He told the Young Republicans Club in New York that Hungarian opposition had

realized that the best way to run against us would be to unite. They saw this as a magical opportunity. Then, of course, they suffered a heavy defeat at the elections,

– FM Szijjarto added.

„They began pointing fingers at each other and, in a bid to assert his significance, their joint prime ministerial candidate talked hopefully on television about funds flowing in from the US even after the elections.”

He was unaware that this was a violation of the law, FM Szijjarto underlined, adding that in Hungary receiving foreign funding for elections and political purposes is strictly forbidden. A continuing criminal investigation has uncovered a substantial intervention orchestrated from the United States, with tens of millions of dollars involved.

„This is something that cannot be tolerated,” emphasized the foreign minister. „The introduction of the Sovereignty Protection Act designed to preserve our independence, will make any foreign funding and interference extremely difficult, and all this is anchored in transparency,” he said. 

 

Interference can manifest in various ways, such as the US ambassador assuming the role of the de facto leader of the Hungarian opposition. Currently in Hungary, the US ambassador is effectively leading the divided opposition and meddling in the country’s political affairs on multiple fronts. FM Szijjarto added. This is both entertaining and serves to bolster our support,

– the foreign minister added. 

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto departs from Budapest for Brussels to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the European, Pacific and South-East Asian countries (Source: X/Peter Szijjarto)

Csépányi Balázs

Úgy gyalázta a magyarokat a nagynevű szociológus, hogy a szeme se rebbent

A Klubrádióban történt a felháborító eset.

