Kázmér 2024. március 4.
Kázmér
2024. március 4.
A World War Would Destroy V4 Cooperation

Bánó Attila
43 perce
A World War Would Destroy V4 Cooperation

After the change of government in Poland, many of us were worried about the future of the Visegrad Four Group (V4). We were worried because we feared that this particular grouping in the European Union would fall apart due to ideological differences. For in Europe today, ideology often overrides not only the national interests of the member states but also the fundamental rights of citizens. Because citizens' fundamental rights, among other things, include rights related to work, security, personal safety, freedom of expression and preserving cultural values that societies have accumulated over centuries of development.

We know that the historical development of the EU countries was different, and this is also one reason why their current economic and political status and weight are different. The western half is more advanced and economically stronger in many aspects, while the eastern half, which joined the EU later, has not yet been able to catch up.

We can also see that the Brussels center prevents the latter countries from catching up with a number of measures, and is now justifying this not only with rule-of-law concerns, but also with political and ideological arguments.

The ever-increasing irrational provisions by Brussels that are harmful to the European Union as a whole - misguided green and energy policies, unenforceable agricultural rules, socially destructive migration policy destructive to societies, poor child protection, let alone the pro-war stance  – of course, affect everyone in the West and the East alike. Regardless of these harmful provisions, V4 countries share common interests stemming from their geopolitical situation that compel them to cooperate and work together.

In recent years, Brussels has spectacularly demonstrated how it is possible to threaten nation-states it dislikes with rule of law procedures, with the stealthy removal of powers that violates national sovereignty, and with new punitive rules. It is precisely this behavior that can be a wake-up call for the V4 countries to prevent the use of this method within their group, as this is detrimental to cooperation.

The V4  countries are in similar situations, with coinciding national interests in many respects. Cooperation and joint action bring them closer together in numerous areas. However, differences of opinion can exist, as is unfortunately evident in the way the war in Ukraine is viewed. But this can and must be overcome.

At a press conference held after the Prague summit of the V4 prime ministers, Viktor Orban said in this spirit, that despite differences of opinion, the Visegrad cooperation has meaning and future, and that together we can represent common issues more effectively. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said it was good news for Hungary that the leaders of the four Visegrad Group countries agreed on continuing the bloc’s cooperation. He noted that many held an interest in the discontinuation of the Visegrad cooperation and many had bet that cooperation would come to an end. He added that those with an opposite interest could be disappointed, as the V4 prime ministers stood up for continued cooperation.

It is not in the interest of Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary to become partners to people smugglers and take in masses of illegal migrants. It is not in their interest to accept the diktats of Brussels, which would impose heavy fines on the countries that reject mandatory migrant quotas. It is not in the interest of any V4 member to let in poor-quality Ukrainian agricultural products to the detriment of their own farmers and consumers, while having to comply with strict EU standards at home.

What happened at the Prague summit coincides with Hungary's national interests and strengthens our sovereignty. We would have been happy with this good news, but bad news came along. This was provided by French President Emmanuel Macron, who, in a controversial statement, did not rule out the possibility of Western soldiers and European troops going to the battlefield in Ukraine. Macron is said to be working to create a coalition whose members would deliver long-range missiles to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that he considers this idea and the sending of NATO troops - if confirmed - to be tantamount to suicide.

We know that the prospects for the self-destructive and dangerous European left are not looking good. They need the distraction, the crazy ideas.

This must be prevented from becoming a reality, because a world war would overwrite V4 cooperation. And so much more!

The author is a journalist.

Cover photo: V4 summit in Prague (Photo: Hungarian PM's Press Office/ Vivien Cher Benko)

