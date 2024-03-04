A World War Would Destroy V4 Cooperation

In recent years, Brussels has spectacularly demonstrated how it is possible to threaten nation-states it dislikes with rule of law procedures, with the stealthy removal of powers that violates national sovereignty, and with new punitive rules. It is precisely this behavior that can be a wake-up call for the V4 countries to prevent the use of this method within their group, as this is detrimental to cooperation.

The V4 countries are in similar situations, with coinciding national interests in many respects. Cooperation and joint action bring them closer together in numerous areas. However, differences of opinion can exist, as is unfortunately evident in the way the war in Ukraine is viewed. But this can and must be overcome.

At a press conference held after the Prague summit of the V4 prime ministers, Viktor Orban said in this spirit, that despite differences of opinion, the Visegrad cooperation has meaning and future, and that together we can represent common issues more effectively. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said it was good news for Hungary that the leaders of the four Visegrad Group countries agreed on continuing the bloc’s cooperation. He noted that many held an interest in the discontinuation of the Visegrad cooperation and many had bet that cooperation would come to an end. He added that those with an opposite interest could be disappointed, as the V4 prime ministers stood up for continued cooperation.

It is not in the interest of Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary to become partners to people smugglers and take in masses of illegal migrants. It is not in their interest to accept the diktats of Brussels, which would impose heavy fines on the countries that reject mandatory migrant quotas. It is not in the interest of any V4 member to let in poor-quality Ukrainian agricultural products to the detriment of their own farmers and consumers, while having to comply with strict EU standards at home.

What happened at the Prague summit coincides with Hungary's national interests and strengthens our sovereignty. We would have been happy with this good news, but bad news came along. This was provided by French President Emmanuel Macron, who, in a controversial statement, did not rule out the possibility of Western soldiers and European troops going to the battlefield in Ukraine. Macron is said to be working to create a coalition whose members would deliver long-range missiles to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that he considers this idea and the sending of NATO troops - if confirmed - to be tantamount to suicide.

We know that the prospects for the self-destructive and dangerous European left are not looking good. They need the distraction, the crazy ideas.

This must be prevented from becoming a reality, because a world war would overwrite V4 cooperation. And so much more!

The author is a journalist.