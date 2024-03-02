Lujza 2024. március 2.
Dollar Left Is Exposed Again + Video

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája 1 órája
Dollar Left Is Exposed Again + Video

"The Dollar Left is exposed, yet again," Istvan Hollik states in his latest social media video post. The Fidesz communications director indicated that the Hungarian Left has constantly reiterated since 2022 that no money from abroad has helped finance their campaign.

"Now again, it turns out they were lying. Only this time, it is Soros's network that exposed them. News was published yesterday that Action for Democracy (A4D), the organization soliciting donations abroad, had admitted in emails to donors that they had supported the Left in Hungary with the money they collected," explained the governing party politician, adding that

despite the stubborn denial of Gyurcsany and his DK party, it is now fact that a large amount of dollars have rolled into the Left's coffers.

The only question that remains and is a significant one, Hollik says is:

What exactly did Soros's network ask for in exchange for the funding?

In his view, the millions weren't provided without strings attached.

The answer can easily be worked out from viewing the activities of the Dollar Left over the past two years. It is clear that the pro-war Soros network asked Gyurcsany and company to support the war. This is why for the past two years the Dollar Left has been proposing the delivery of weapons and the sending of soldiers [to Ukraine] and has argued in favor of the continuation of the war, contrary to Hungarian interests and common sense,

the communications director underlined.

As he put it, when European leaders publicly propose sending soldiers to Ukraine, this represents a concrete danger and puts Hungarian security at risk.

"Therefore, we demand that the Gyurcsany-led opposition, despite having been instructed to do so, immediately abandon their pro-war policy and wanting to drag Hungary into this conflict," the Fidesz politician stated.

Cover photo: Istvan Hollik, Fidesz communications director (Photo: Miklos Teknos)

Ajánló

Action for Democracy's Donors Tie Money to Specific Targets

Action for Democracy's Donors Tie Money to Specific Targets

In return for the money, George Soros and his allies set the political course.
Unchanged Migration Policy by Brussels Leads to Grave Consequences

Unchanged Migration Policy by Brussels Leads to Grave Consequences

Hungary's government intends to raise the awareness of Europeans to the problem.
Announcement: The First Measures in Tightening Child Protection

Announcement: The First Measures in Tightening Child Protection

Viktor Orban had previously indicated that the government will implement more restrictions in child protection institutions.
Government Tightens Regulations, No Entry to Hungary for Illegal Migrants as Guest Workers

Government Tightens Regulations, No Entry to Hungary for Illegal Migrants as Guest Workers

All jobs in Hungary are primarily for Hungarians.
PM Orban to Address International Conference in Türkiye on Friday

PM Orban to Address International Conference in Türkiye on Friday

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban will attend the Antalya Diplomatic Forum (ADF) at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, Mr Orban's press chief told Hungary's state news agency (MTI).
"Italian Attempts to Influence Hungarian Court Case are Appalling"

"Italian Attempts to Influence Hungarian Court Case are Appalling"

Hungary's foreign minister shared in a Facebook video his thoughts on the Ilaria Salis case and the subsequent Italian media response.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Szörényi Levente nagyon keményen kiállt Orbán Viktor mellett

A zenészlegenda szerint a miniszterelnök kemény fickó.

