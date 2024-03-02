Dollar Left Is Exposed Again + Video

"The Dollar Left is exposed, yet again," Istvan Hollik states in his latest social media video post. The Fidesz communications director indicated that the Hungarian Left has constantly reiterated since 2022 that no money from abroad has helped finance their campaign.

"Now again, it turns out they were lying. Only this time, it is Soros's network that exposed them. News was published yesterday that Action for Democracy (A4D), the organization soliciting donations abroad, had admitted in emails to donors that they had supported the Left in Hungary with the money they collected," explained the governing party politician, adding that