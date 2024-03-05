Hungary FM: Trump a Guarantee of Peace, Good Hungary-US Ties + Video

The minister made clear that it was solely up to the American people to decide on the next US president.

Their choice must be respected, and we respect the decision made by the American citizens in all cases,

he said, stressing that despite this, Hungary's experience is clear:

when Donald Trump was in office, the political part of Hungary-US relations was also at its peak. [...] And when Trump was president, being a strong American leader, he was able to prevent the outbreak of armed conflicts.

Peter Szijjarto said that experience shows that if Donald Trump had been the US president in recent years, there would be no war now in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East could be resolved a lot quicker. He recalled that the Abraham Accords brought hope for peaceful coexistence between different civilizations and nationalities in the Middle East for the first time after decades of failure.

The Hungarian government wants the world to be more peaceful and Hungarian-US relations to develop in a positive way in the coming period, the foreign minister said in conclusion, adding that

the name of peace and good Hungarian-American relations is that of Donald Trump.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto made clear that it is solely up to the American people to decide on the next US president (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)