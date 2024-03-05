Adorján , Adrián 2024. március 5.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Adorján, Adrián
2024. március 5.
magyar

Hungary FM: Trump a Guarantee of Peace, Good Hungary-US Ties + Video

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája 1 órája
Hungary FM: Trump a Guarantee of Peace, Good Hungary-US Ties + Video

The Hungarian government wants the world to be more peaceful and that Hungarian-US relations should develop in a positive way in the coming period, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said at the United Nations in New York.

The Hungarian government wants the world to be more peaceful and that Hungarian-US relations should develop in a positive way in the coming period. These goals would be aided by Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential elections, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said, speaking at the United Nations in New York on Monday.

The minister made clear that it was solely up to the American people to decide on the next US president.

Their choice must be respected, and we respect the decision made by the American citizens in all cases,

he said, stressing that despite this, Hungary's experience is clear:

when Donald Trump was in office, the political part of Hungary-US relations was also at its peak. [...] And when Trump was president, being a strong American leader, he was able to prevent the outbreak of armed conflicts.

Peter Szijjarto said that experience shows that if Donald Trump had been the US president in recent years, there would be no war now in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East could be resolved a lot quicker. He recalled that the Abraham Accords brought hope for peaceful coexistence between different civilizations and nationalities in the Middle East for the first time after decades of failure.

The Hungarian government wants the world to be more peaceful and Hungarian-US relations to develop in a positive way in the coming period, the foreign minister said in conclusion, adding that 

the name of peace and good Hungarian-American relations is that of Donald Trump.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto made clear that it is solely up to the American people to decide on the next US president (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Tűrhetetlen a patkányhelyzet Budapesten, Karácsonyék mégsem tesznek ellene semmit

Tűrhetetlen a patkányhelyzet Budapesten, Karácsonyék mégsem tesznek ellene semmit

origo.hu
VV Zsolti egy kiskorú fiút zaklatott, hogy küldjön a péniszéről fotókat (18+)

VV Zsolti egy kiskorú fiút zaklatott, hogy küldjön a péniszéről fotókat (18+)

origo.hu
Alekosz reagált Rákóczi Feri kemény kijelentésére: „Nem tudom, hogy találkozunk-e többet”

Alekosz reagált Rákóczi Feri kemény kijelentésére: „Nem tudom, hogy találkozunk-e többet”

borsonline.hu
Hatalmasat rúgtak a Tankcsapdába, mert nem úgy táncolt, ahogy ők fütyültek

Hatalmasat rúgtak a Tankcsapdába, mert nem úgy táncolt, ahogy ők fütyültek

mandiner.hu
„Nagyon megrázott a hír...” – Ezért nem olvashattál Jakab Ferenc temetéséről

„Nagyon megrázott a hír...” – Ezért nem olvashattál Jakab Ferenc temetéséről

metropol.hu
A tábor után a Ferencváros vezérszurkolója is üzent Tordai Bencének

A tábor után a Ferencváros vezérszurkolója is üzent Tordai Bencének

hirtv.hu
Erre költi a pornózásból szerzett vagyont Molnár Anikó

Erre költi a pornózásból szerzett vagyont Molnár Anikó

origo.hu
Eldőlt a Manchester Unitednél megbukott sztáredző jövője

Eldőlt a Manchester Unitednél megbukott sztáredző jövője

origo.hu
Fizessen elő most hatalmas kedvezménnyel a Mandinerre és wellness-utalványt is nyerhet!

Fizessen elő most hatalmas kedvezménnyel a Mandinerre és wellness-utalványt is nyerhet!

lapcentrum.hu
Halálra verték, aztán nagyon fura helyre rejtették el a holttestet

Halálra verték, aztán nagyon fura helyre rejtették el a holttestet

magyarnemzet.hu
Pattanásig feszült a német–francia viszony Ukrajna miatt

Pattanásig feszült a német–francia viszony Ukrajna miatt

magyarnemzet.hu
Alkotmányos államcsínyre készülnek

Alkotmányos államcsínyre készülnek

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

What's the Soros Family Up To? Alex Soros Consults Biden's Advisors

What's the Soros Family Up To? Alex Soros Consults Biden's Advisors

George Soros has contributed a substantial amount of money to support President Joe Biden's reelection.
A World War Would Destroy V4 Cooperation

A World War Would Destroy V4 Cooperation

Many held an interest in the disintegration of the group and expected the discontinuation of the cooperation between Visegrad Group countries.
Nearly One Person Attacked Every Minute in France

Nearly One Person Attacked Every Minute in France

Most violent incidents occur within the family.
Preconditions for a Meeting Between Viktor Orban and Volodymyr Zelensky

Preconditions for a Meeting Between Viktor Orban and Volodymyr Zelensky

Conditions for organizing a top level meeting are not yet in place, the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade says.
Fidesz: We Can't Count on the Left in Child Protection

Fidesz: We Can't Count on the Left in Child Protection

For the opposition led by ex-PM Gyurcsany, it's always more important to attack the government, Hungary's larger ruling party says.
Right-wing Networking in Washington Pays Off

Right-wing Networking in Washington Pays Off

Let's make America and Europe great together!
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Hatalmasat rúgtak a Tankcsapdába, mert nem úgy táncolt, ahogy ők fütyültek

Ejnye-bejnye, már a rockzene sem az igazi.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu