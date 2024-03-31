Németországmigránsbűnözésbűncselekmény
Migrants account for all major sexual assault offenses

New crime statistics for the city of Frankfurt, Germany, reveal shocking figures on foreigners and serious crime, including one particular figure, which shows foreigners are responsible for 100 percent of serious sexual violence crimes and 57.4 percent of all crimes.

2024. 03. 31.
Photo: Illustration (Source: Pexels)
The data shows that even for the most serious crimes, well over half of the suspects are foreigners, i.e. people without a German passport. The rest of the suspects (42.6 percent) are German nationals, but the data does not track whether these German suspects have a migration background, the international V4NA news agency points out.

As for crimes against life, 54 percent of the murders were committed by foreigners, while they were responsible for 64.8 percent of other homicides.

Foreigners were also far over-represented when it comes to sex crimes in Frankfurt, with 64.1 per cent of rape cases and 

100 per cent of grave sexual violence cases committed by foreign nationals, according to the figures.

Foreigners were responsible for 64.4 per cent of cases of sexual abuse and 57.1 per cent of cases of abuse of minors.

The proportion of persons with a migrant background in robberies is also very high:

65.5 percent of robberies, 75.6 percent of aggravated robberies, 93 percent of car thefts, 87.5 percent of handbag thefts, 93 percent of pickpocketing, 87.5 percent of forced entry, 80 percent of daytime burglaries and 72.9 percent of street thefts were attributed to foreign nationals,

but migrants also committed 75 percent of all counterfeiting offences and 62.5 percent of sexual extortion cases.

Foreigners were also responsible for 83.3 per cent of human trafficking and forced prostitution.

This is what the spokesman of the Frankfurt police told the German Bild newspaper:

We have the airport here. This is a gateway. If we exclude the violations of immigration law from the statistics, we have a proportion of 57.4 percent of non-German suspects. This figure is well above the national average of 35 percent.

Frankfurt has a higher proportion of foreigners than the rest of Germany, but as a result, it may showcase what awaits the rest of Germany should the foreign population continue to grow. It is also not the only state experiencing this troubling development, writes the Infowars news site.

Federal crime statistics in Germany also show that foreigners are vastly overrepresented in serious crimes such as murder, rape, robbery, and assault. Last week, Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann stated that foreigners are responsible for a vastly higher share of crime compared to their share of the population. “We will not accept the increase in crime, even if it is a nationwide trend for which foreigners and immigrants are particularly responsible,” Herrmann said in a recent press release. 

The crime statistics make it clear that uncontrolled immigration also has a negative impact on the security situation,

he added.

"It is particularly important to take those foreigners who pose a threat to public safety out of the country as quickly as possible after serving their sentence. In addition, we finally need a fundamental change of course in asylum policy and, above all, an effective containment of illegal migration," Hermann stressed.

In regard to sexual assault and rape, women are increasingly victimized in Germany due to mass immigration. Data released earlier this year shows that 8,590 women and men were raped or sexually assaulted by foreigners since 2015.

Responding to the data, Christian Democrat (CDU) MP Christoph de Vries, who is also a member of the Interior Committee, underlined:

It is obvious that the risk of women becoming victims of rape or other sexual offenses in Germany has increased significantly in recent years due to asylum migration from Arab and Maghreb countries.

Cover photo: Illustration (Source: Pexels)

 

 

