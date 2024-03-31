Migrants account for all major sexual assault offenses

Foreigners were also far over-represented when it comes to sex crimes in Frankfurt, with 64.1 per cent of rape cases and

100 per cent of grave sexual violence cases committed by foreign nationals, according to the figures.

Foreigners were responsible for 64.4 per cent of cases of sexual abuse and 57.1 per cent of cases of abuse of minors.

The proportion of persons with a migrant background in robberies is also very high:

65.5 percent of robberies, 75.6 percent of aggravated robberies, 93 percent of car thefts, 87.5 percent of handbag thefts, 93 percent of pickpocketing, 87.5 percent of forced entry, 80 percent of daytime burglaries and 72.9 percent of street thefts were attributed to foreign nationals,

but migrants also committed 75 percent of all counterfeiting offences and 62.5 percent of sexual extortion cases.

Foreigners were also responsible for 83.3 per cent of human trafficking and forced prostitution.

This is what the spokesman of the Frankfurt police told the German Bild newspaper:

We have the airport here. This is a gateway. If we exclude the violations of immigration law from the statistics, we have a proportion of 57.4 percent of non-German suspects. This figure is well above the national average of 35 percent.

Frankfurt has a higher proportion of foreigners than the rest of Germany, but as a result, it may showcase what awaits the rest of Germany should the foreign population continue to grow. It is also not the only state experiencing this troubling development, writes the Infowars news site.

In Frankfurt, Germany, 100% of sexuaI offenders are immigrants, 62% of r@pists are immigrants, 54% of murderers are immigrants and 87% of skilled thieves are immigrants. Overall, immigrants commit 50% of crimes. Scary data. pic.twitter.com/nzOwj15rfw — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) March 26, 2024

Federal crime statistics in Germany also show that foreigners are vastly overrepresented in serious crimes such as murder, rape, robbery, and assault. Last week, Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann stated that foreigners are responsible for a vastly higher share of crime compared to their share of the population. “We will not accept the increase in crime, even if it is a nationwide trend for which foreigners and immigrants are particularly responsible,” Herrmann said in a recent press release.

The crime statistics make it clear that uncontrolled immigration also has a negative impact on the security situation,

he added.

"It is particularly important to take those foreigners who pose a threat to public safety out of the country as quickly as possible after serving their sentence. In addition, we finally need a fundamental change of course in asylum policy and, above all, an effective containment of illegal migration," Hermann stressed.