PM Orban: "There's No Danger of Russia Attacking a NATO Member State"

Wolfgang Schussel and Prime Minister Orban engaged in a discussion within the serene confines of the Carmelite Monastery's library, as reported by the Hungarian Mandiner news site. Kicking off the conversation, the former Austrian chancellor voiced his belief that Central Europe was poised to become one of the most pivotal regions on the continent in the years to come. Intrigued by this notion, he turned to Hungary's prime minister to gauge his perspective on the next decade. Mr Orban expressing his unwavering confidence in Central Europe's ongoing evolution, but harbored doubts concerning the future prosperity of Western countries. He underscored a pivotal question: could the entirety of the continent remain within the EU's fold?
Firstly, the traditional welfare state model has become outdated. If the Western countries wish to maintain their high welfare levels without ensuring that their citizens have jobs, then the system is over. That's why these states must ensure that everyone is working. People should get access to welfare only through achievement. The second question is that of security. In Western societies, freedom and security are viewed as two opposing concepts. This is why public safety is poor, especially in major cities (...) Thirdly, there is the issue of migration,
– PM Orban said, adding that If the Western countries are not strong enough to control their own borders and illegal migration continues at the current rate, there will be many unpleasant consequences, such as parallel societies or cultural insecurity.