PM Orban: "There's No Danger of Russia Attacking a NATO Member State"

Focus on Russia-Ukraine war

The two sides also discussed the Russia-Ukraine war and disagreed on several aspects. Mr Orban called Russia's responsibility indisputable, adding that Europeans should have done more at the diplomatic level to prevent the war. Mr Schussel disagreed, arguing that the West had utilized all its means to avoid a military confrontation.

According to Mr Orban negotiations with Russia are required, which necessitates a show of strength. The former chancellor asked precisely what kind of deal should be struck with the Russians.

First of all, we neeed a ceasefire, because there is no longer any reasonable dispute between Russia and the West,

– PM Orban said. Mr Schussel responded by voicing is belief that an immediate ceasefire would be tantamount to Ukraine's defeat. The Ukrainians could lose even more, including the war," said the former chancellor, insisting that Kyiv could only lose if Europe did not supply enough weapons.

People in Europe are not happy that their governments want to provide more financial assistance to Ukraine,

– Mr Orban said, adding that Europe cannot give Ukraine the type of extensive support that it needs to secure a military victory.