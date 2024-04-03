Hungary FM: We Want to Strengthen Our Relationship With United Arab Emirates + Video

Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto received in Budapest the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah Bin Zayed. Mr Szijjarto emphasized that the UAE provides stability and security in the Middle East region, adding that Hungary has always been able to rely on the country. He expressed satisfaction with the Abraham Accords and hoped that they would be able to return to it in the future.

Mr Szijjarto praised the fact that Abu Dhabi has now joined the Nuclear Energy Users Club, which opens up new horizons in bilateral cooperation, including in the field of training and research, as nuclear reactors have been in operation in Hungary for more than 50 years.

Hungary's foreign nminister also applauded the UAE's role in the fight against terrorism. Without their dedicated work, the world would not be the safe place that it is today, he said, adding that they deserve praise for that. During the meeting, the two sides also discussed Hungary's upcoming EU Presidency, with Hungary indicating that it is keen to strengthen its relations with the UAE during the span of those six months.

Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed underscored that FM Szijjarto has always supported and encouraged relations between the two countries. He said that altjhough Hungary was a small country, he wants to "raise the bar" and show that every country counts and is capable of more.