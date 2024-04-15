PM Orban's Policy Chief: The Left in Brussels Tried to Thwart it, but Failed, NatCon Kicks Off on Tuesday

Frank Furedi, executive director of MCC Brussels, the co-organizer think-tank, said that the Brussels Times had previously reported that anti-fascist groups had called on the venue to reconsider the decision and also announced plans to stage a protest against the event, the Hungarian Mandiner portal reported. The portal also noted that the issue was resolved swiftly, because on Sunday afternoon, Balazs Orban, the prime minister's policy chief, took to Facebook writing

The Left in Brussels tried to thwart it, but FAILED. Despite all their efforts, this year's National Conservatism Conference kicks off in Brussels on Tuesday.

Renowned invitees scheduled to take part in the conference include

Hungary's PM Viktor Orban,

former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki,

Israel's Minister for Diaspora Affairs and the Fight against Anti-Semitism Amichai Chikli,

former British Home Secretary Suella Braverman

German Cardinal Gerhard Muller.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister's policy chief (Source:Facebook/Balazs Orban)