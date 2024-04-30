Pro-peace MEPs Needed in Brussels

Change is needed on June 9, the Hungarian prime minister's political director posted on Fidesz's social media page from a campaign venue in the town of Rackeve.

The European Union leadership has ruined everything it could. War is brewing on the continent. We are experiencing things that we have only heard about from our grandparents,

Balazs Orban emphasized, pointing out that Hungary's position is clear: we do not want to go to war, and we do not want pro-war MEPs to represent us in Brussels.

There are 720 seats in the European Parliament, with 21 available for Hungary, he said as a reminder.

We are all working to fill all 21 seats with pro-peace MEPs,

Balazs Orban added.

The prime ministers policy chief asked everyone to support them.

Only peace, only Fidesz on June 9,

he underlined.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister's political director, at the conference Towards a stable future: Adapting to a new world order at the Ludovika Campus of the University of Public Service on April 22, 2024 (Photo:MTI/Zsolt Szigetvary)