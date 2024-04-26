Root Causes of Migration Have to Be Addressed in Africa

We welcome you back again at CPAC Hungary. Why did you feel it was important to attend the conference again this year?

Every year the organization gets better and better, and I am very happy to be back. The number of friends I can meet with here grows every year. The feedback is also very positive, Miklos [Szantho at the Center for Fundamental Rights] and his team have done a fantastic job.

What is the significance of such events for conservatives?

They are crucially important. Last week in Brussels, we saw a woke Muslim mayor attempt to block freedom of speech, which is essential for democracy and conservatives. The fact that we can be here at CPAC and freely express our views on the woke culture and the global Left is extremely important to us. Friendships are forged here, initiatives are born that we can work on together in South Africa, Hungary, Italy, Washington or anywhere else in the world.

The so-called collective West, the free world, has long been under attack from the globalists. For us conservatives, eighty to ninety percent of our priorities are the same all over the world with some variations, of course, because geography matters. Australia does not have the same problems as Hungary. But being together here allows us to advance our priorities. It will be a long fight, for it has taken the Left fifty years since 1968 to overrun all the institutions. It is impossible to reverse this in a year or two.

It is important that we represent our values without fear and that conservatives appoint their own people to international organizations. If we don't do that, then naturally we get woke institutions. The UN for example is full of woke bureaucrats.