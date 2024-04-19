Rendkívüli

Smoking Comes Under Government Fire

The World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly condemned Germany.

Illustration (Photo: Pixabay, klimkin)
Burkhard Blienert, the German government's Narcotics and Addiction Commissioner called for a much stronger approach to the issue of tobacco consumption, saying there is a pressing need for action, the international V4NA news agency highlights.

Illustration (Photo: Pixabay, geralt)

We can follow the example of how seriously smoking is handled in other countries,

Mr Blienert told the Bild newspaper. For example, the British government wants to make it illegal for anyone born after 1 January 2009 to purchase tobacco products. To this end, the current minimum age of 18 is to be gradually raised. So it would be increased by one year every year until eventually, in practice, the entire population would be affected by the ban.

Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann spoke out against the smoking ban as it is being discussed in the UK.

I believe that adults can decide for themselves what they do or don't want to consume,

– the Free Democratic Party (FDP) politician told the RTL and ntv broadcasters. He went on to defend his position through the financial burden of smoking-related diseases on health insurers and society. In Bild, Narcotics Commissioner Blienert also referred to the government coalition agreements:

The number one step for us now is to implement the accepted points in the coalition agreement and finally ensure that cigarettes and related products can no longer be advertised and that the tobacco industry is prevented from being sponsors.

According to Mr Blienert, 127,000 people in the country die every year from smoking, and this must not be allowed to continue. Last year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) also noted that Germany's progress was sluggish in the fight against smoking. According to the view at the time, "it is incomprehensible why politicians in Germany are reluctant to implement anti-smoking measures."
 

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Pixabay, klimkin)
 

