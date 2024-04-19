Smoking Comes Under Government Fire

Burkhard Blienert, the German government's Narcotics and Addiction Commissioner called for a much stronger approach to the issue of tobacco consumption, saying there is a pressing need for action, the international V4NA news agency highlights.
We can follow the example of how seriously smoking is handled in other countries,
– Mr Blienert told the Bild newspaper. For example, the British government wants to make it illegal for anyone born after 1 January 2009 to purchase tobacco products. To this end, the current minimum age of 18 is to be gradually raised. So it would be increased by one year every year until eventually, in practice, the entire population would be affected by the ban.