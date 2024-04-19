Smoking Comes Under Government Fire

Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann spoke out against the smoking ban as it is being discussed in the UK.

I believe that adults can decide for themselves what they do or don't want to consume,

– the Free Democratic Party (FDP) politician told the RTL and ntv broadcasters. He went on to defend his position through the financial burden of smoking-related diseases on health insurers and society. In Bild, Narcotics Commissioner Blienert also referred to the government coalition agreements:

The number one step for us now is to implement the accepted points in the coalition agreement and finally ensure that cigarettes and related products can no longer be advertised and that the tobacco industry is prevented from being sponsors.

According to Mr Blienert, 127,000 people in the country die every year from smoking, and this must not be allowed to continue. Last year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) also noted that Germany's progress was sluggish in the fight against smoking. According to the view at the time, "it is incomprehensible why politicians in Germany are reluctant to implement anti-smoking measures."



