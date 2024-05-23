Anti-Semitism Rising Again in Europe, Zero Tolerance in Place in Hungary

"Zero tolerance for violence, zero tolerance for anti-Semitism! It is unacceptable that the conference 'Sexual Violence in Israel and Gaza on October 7 and Beyond: Impact, Denial and Silence' held in Budapest on Tuesday was disrupted by violent anti-Israel protesters," the parliamentary state secretary for the interior ministry stated.

Unfortunately, anti-Semitism and violence have emerged again in Western Europe, Bence Retvari said, stressing that Hungary says 'no' to violence and anti-Semitism. "Hungary is one of the safest countries in Europe, among other things because

we have declared zero tolerance for violence and anti-Semitism,

and the Hungarian authorities take the firmest action possible to ensure the safety of the Hungarian people in all cases, the state secretary said.

He pointed out, however, that in recent months there have been mass anti-Semitic protests in Western Europe, and violence has become a regular occurrence.

In Hungary, the authorities do not allow any anti-Semitic or anti-Israel demonstrations, said Bence Retvari. He noted that after the organizers of Tuesday's conference alerted the police, the officers arrived at the scene within minutes, but the demonstrators had fled from the scene before their arrival.

The identification of the perpetrators is underway, and the police are investigating whether those disrupting the event have committed a breach of the law or a crime.

Cover photo: Bence Retvari, parliamentary state secretary for the interior ministry (MTI/Tibor Illyes)