Orban-Zelensky Talks: Hungary Supports Every Peace Initiative

They reviewed every important component of Hungarian-Ukrainian relations, Bertalan Havasi said. The major topic of the talks was the issue of war and peace, he said.

Hungary is ready to contribute to every initiative and effort that could lead to brokering peace, Viktor Orban affirmed.

Viktor Orban and Volodymyr Zelensky agreed that they would continue to hold bilateral consultations, the Hungarian PM's press chief said.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks by phone on Wednesday (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)