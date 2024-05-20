PM Orban About Peace March: Together We Can Go Through The Thickest Wall

"Even though the enemy was mighty, we didn't run away, and we won't back down now either, because we know that we will go through it together," Viktor Orban said earlier talking about the peace march, which was quoted in a new video published on Fidesz's social media page.

"Look at the person next to you. If you look into his eyes, you can see that you can count on him. He will do everything to ensure that we go through even the thickest wall," the prime minister said.

This is our strength, this is our hinterland, and all the dollars or euros in the world are not enough to take this away from us. We came, we saw, and we will win again,

PM Orban emphasized.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, Prime Minister Viktor Orban will also take part in the peace march on June 1. Publicist Zsolt Bayer told public radio in the morning that due to the escalation of the war by the West and the wave of hatred caused by the assassination attempt on the Slovak prime minister the peace march, where "we must show strength", has never been more relevant.